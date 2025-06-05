Shumaker Unveils Bold Rebrand in Celebration of Centennial Year, Showcasing Innovation, Growth, and Client-Centered Vision 

Marking a century of trusted legal counsel, Shumaker’s new look and digital presence are more than a visual refresh—they are a calculated investment in the firm’s future and the success of its clients.

TOLEDO, OH — Shumaker, a nationally recognized law firm with a century-long legacy of legal excellence, proudly announces the launch of its new brand identity—including a refreshed logo and redesigned website—marking a pivotal moment in its 100th year of service. The rebrand reflects Shumaker’s continued evolution as a modern, innovative firm, deeply committed to growing with its clients and adapting to the demands of a rapidly changing world.

Marking a century of trusted legal counsel, Shumaker’s new look and digital presence are more than a visual refresh—they are a calculated investment in the firm’s future and the success of its clients. The updated brand highlights Shumaker’s commitment to delivering legal solutions that move clients and businesses forward through strategic, forward-thinking counsel.

“This is a milestone year for Shumaker, and our rebrand is both a celebration of our history and a clear signal of where we’re going,” said Jennifer Compton, Shumaker Managing Partner and Chair of the Management Committee. “Our new brand reflects the energy, agility, and strategic focus that our clients rely on as they navigate increasingly complex challenges and opportunities.”

Shumaker’s new logo reflects strength, sophistication, and forward momentum, while the redesigned website is future focused and offers an intuitive and engaging user experience. The site highlights the firm’s breadth of legal services and emphasizes accessibility, transparency, and thought leadership across industries. These enhancements are designed with clients in mind—making it faster and easier to connect with the right attorneys, insights, and solutions.

In alignment with this evolution, Shumaker has also introduced two new Service Lines—Immigration and Technology, Data Privacy, Cybersecurity, and AI—to address emerging client needs in an increasingly global and digital landscape. These additions reflect the firm’s proactive approach to delivering relevant, timely legal solutions in high-growth, high-impact areas.

“Our rebrand isn’t just about how we look—it’s about how we serve,” said Jennifer. “We’re aligning every aspect of our brand to reflect the evolving needs of our clients, to deliver more value, and to position them—and us—for long-term success.”

As Shumaker celebrates its Centennial, the firm remains rooted in its founding values while embracing innovation and progress. The rebrand represents a clear commitment to evolving with its clients and leading with purpose for the next 100 years.

Explore the new Shumaker at shumaker.com.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Moving forward with confidence. Shumaker’s team of 300+ attorneys and advisors work together to help move your business forward with confidence.