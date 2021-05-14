John Spach Explains the Importance of Employee Safety Training Programs

An employee safety training program is an essential part of maintaining and improving workplace safety in any office.

Businesses have started to recognize the importance of employee safety. Workplace safety doesn’t only improve an organization’s bottom line but has cascading benefits on productivity and worker satisfaction. A safe and secure employee can focus on his work instead of his safety.

Workplace safety starts with risk assessment. Then hazard removal follows up by removing the potential problem areas. Stocking proper safety equipment is also necessary.

But a crucial part of workplace safety is employee training. Without proper employee training, they cannot effectively utilize the tools provided to them. They can also fall prey to new hazards which haven’t been dealt with yet.

Training employees in the proper safety protocols means that they are less likely to get injured. They develop the skills for keeping themselves safe as well as the necessary experience to use safety equipment properly.

This is why employee training programs are so crucial. They need to impart important skills to employees without overburdening them with technicalities. A good safety training program covers all the basics and teaches industry-specific protocols where applicable.

Important Topics for Employee Training According to John Spach

Ergonomics and Form

Many people don’t consider that ergonomic injuries can rack up a lot of costs if they go unnoticed. Medical issues like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Cubital Tunnel Syndrome, Cervical Spondylitis are common in-office employees who are supposed to sit on their desks for long hours.

Injuries related to the spine, especially when lifting heavy objects, are also incredibly common.

By training employees on the proper way to lift, sit, and work, you are preventing numerous injuries that can sap the efficiency of your employees while reducing medical overhead costs.

Fire Safety

The threat of fire is always present in any setting. You can minimize the risk of a fire by removing potential fire hazards. But freak accidents can still occur. This is why your organization should train employees in proper fire safety protocols.

Training your employees to fight fire is not the objective. They are instead trained on how to leave areas safely and calmly. Training employees in how to use fire extinguishers for their safety, however, is important. An employee’s responsibility when there is a fire is not to deal with the fire, but to get themselves and their colleagues to safety in a calm manner.

Equipment Training

Employees need to know how to properly use the equipment necessary in their jobs. Even with experienced employees, reinforcing safety training and updating them about your organization’s safety protocols is essential.

Employees also need to learn how to and when to use essential safety equipment. By knowing how to use safety equipment, employees can prevent numerous injuries to themselves.

The kind of equipment training any employee undergoes will be dependent upon their specific role and the kind of industry they are working in.

Conclusion

John Spach explains that an employee safety training program is an essential part of maintaining and improving workplace safety in any office. By giving important knowledge to your employees, you can reduce the instances of workplace-related injuries.