The world has turned upside down following the COVID-19 outbreak. People are confined within walls of the home due to government-imposed lockdowns and physical distancing trends. Thus, people cannot even dine in their favorite restaurants and eateries. As a result, they are slipping easily into eating habits that are completely unhealthy at the time of this stay-at-home period. But with some proper thought and the right preparation, people can easily maintain a nutritious and healthy diet. Consuming the right diet is always important, and more so during this time of crisis. After all, a well-balanced and nutritious diet will offer strong immune systems pre- or post-infection. Infection may harm the human body, especially when they cause fever. During such times, one’s body will demand extra energy and nutrients. Hence the consumption of a healthy diet during the crisis is a must. Though no food and dietary supplements can stop the COVID-19 infection, the right diet is essential to maintain a strong immune system.

John Spach Speaks about the Relation between the Intake of a Healthy Diet and COVID-19 Outbreak

Keep Hydrated– To stay hydrated is essential to detoxify the body. Every person must sip warm water throughout the day. This will prove beneficial for the respiratory system. People should prevent taking aerated drinks and sugar-sweetened drinks but rather stick to normal water. They should keep their consumption of alcoholic drinks, coffee, and tea in moderation.

Food Hygiene & Sanitation– How the virus is transmitted has various theories. But one of the ways that people can get this infection is by merely touching any surface or an object contaminated by the deadly virus and instantly touching their face. When someone practices good personal hygiene along with protecting them, they will also protect others. One must sanitize with a hand sanitizer or wash with soap and water before meal preparation or before eating. It is always essential to keep the food at safe temperatures. People should wash both vegetables and fruits with lukewarm water thoroughly. Also, animal meats, fish, eggs, and poultry must be adequately washed and cooked using the right temperature before consumption.

Adequate Diet- The diet must comprise the right merge of goods from different food groups including:

Protective Foods- Under this comes vitamins as well as minerals that boost immunity and almost every seasonal fruits and vegetables. They contain different forms of vitamins and minerals that are good for immunity.

Bodybuilding Foods- They offer a vital macronutrient to the body, which is protein. Animal foods, milk and milk products, and different forms of pulses are the top bodybuilding foods. During infection, the protein requirement goes up for the proliferation of the immune cells and synthesis of chemical compounds.

Energy-Rich Foods- They offer carbohydrates that give the required energy to the body. Energy-rich foods include cereals, butter, cooking oil, fats, molasses, and others. The need for energy for the body at the time of infection goes up to compensate for the surging need for energy for fever and shivers associated with the infection.

John Spach highlights the importance of practicing sanitation in households and food businesses. Proper sanitation, adequate hydration, physical exercise, and a healthy diet are the key to staying healthy during the pandemic.