Joseph K. Cole Re-Appointed to the OSBA Council on Diversity Initiatives, Paving the Way for an Inclusive Legal Community 

TOLEDO, OH — The Ohio State Bar Association (OSBA) has re-appointed Shumaker Partner Joseph K. Cole to its Advisory Council on Diversity Initiatives, where he will serve a three-year term. His continued involvement promises to bolster the OSBA’s commitment to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusivity within the legal profession.

The Ohio State Bar Association is a leading advocate for attorneys and the legal community, striving to promote the highest standards of professionalism and legal excellence. Embracing the belief that diversity enhances the strength of the legal system, the Advisory Council on Diversity Initiatives plays a pivotal role in shaping policies and initiatives that encourage diverse representation and perspectives throughout the legal landscape.

“I am honored to be re-appointed to the OSBA Advisory Council on Diversity Initiatives. The pursuit of diversity and inclusion in the legal profession is both a personal and professional passion of mine. I am eager to continue collaborating with my esteemed colleagues to create meaningful initiatives that promote diversity, equity, and access to justice for all,” said Joe.

Having served on the Advisory Council since July 2020, Joe has consistently exhibited an exceptional dedication to advancing diversity and inclusion within the legal profession. His valuable contributions and unwavering commitment to fostering a more inclusive environment have made a profound impact on the legal community, inspiring positive change and furthering the OSBA’s mission.

Joe is a member of Shumaker’s Litigation and Disputes Service Line. He is a respected litigator, focusing his practice on insurance recovery; commercial litigation; and litigation, information, and claims management. Joe represents and advises clients in a variety of matters, including contract disputes, disputes between business partners, business torts, confidentiality agreements, and employment matters.

