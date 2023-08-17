LexisNexis Collaborates with Microsoft on Product Integrations and Generative AI Capabilities

Fully integrated solutions create seamless, efficient workflows and deliver world-class, secure, AI-powered legal data, content and tools attorneys can trust.

NEW YORK – LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a leading global provider of information and analytics, announced the integration of AI-powered solutions with Microsoft 365. Both companies are also working on solutions integrating Microsoft Azure OpenAI, built on a long-standing relationship and experience working with AI and large language models, and previously announced plans for incorporating generative AI into its products.

These integrated products – Lexis+®, Lexis® Connect, Lexis® Create, and Lexis® Create Plugin with Microsoft 365 Copilot – provide legal professionals with intelligent, AI-powered tools, enhanced capabilities, and more efficient, guided workflow experiences where they already work the most: Microsoft Outlook, Word, and Teams. Additionally, LexisNexis is focused on enhancing its use of GPT-powered technology with Azure OpenAI Service which has already been rolled out to customers via Lexis+.

“Microsoft and LexisNexis have a long history of collaboration, and we’re excited about how our Microsoft-integrated products will help improve the lives and work product of legal professionals,” said Jeff Reihl, CTO of LexisNexis Legal & Professional. “Lexis Connect, Create and Copilot truly embody our strategy of creating a fully integrated ecosystem, inserting world-class legal data, content, and technologies directly into attorney workflows. To enhance this, we’re incorporating professional-grade generative AI capabilities into our current and future products to elevate legal work and help lawyers be more efficient at their jobs.”

“Lexis Connect applies the best of LexisNexis’ innovation and know-how to extend core Microsoft 365 capabilities and Azure OpenAI Service with a focus on supporting legal professionals’ success. It de silos work using a smarter collaboration space for legal and business professionals. This approach accelerates the journey to apply AI to real work that matters.” said Jason Barnwell, Associate General Counsel, Corporate, External, and Legal Affairs at Microsoft Corp.

LexisNexis products integrated with Microsoft include:

Lexis+: Azure OpenAI Service has been rolled out to customers via Lexis+.

In addition, Lexis+ customers benefit from large language model (LLM) functionality via Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT embedded into its flagship legal research solution. Launching this summer, Lexis+® AI, a generative AI platform, features conversational search, insightful summarization, and intelligent legal drafting capabilities, all supported by state-of-the-art encryption and privacy technology to keep sensitive data secure.

As part of its multi-model approach, the company is embedding a broad range of LLMs from OpenAI, including ChatGPT through the Azure OpenAI Service, and other providers to ensure that the best model is employed for each particular use case, that the performance capabilities are professional-grade, and that customer data and prompts and outputs are safe and secure.

LexisNexis is responsibly developing legal AI solutions with human oversight. LexisNexis, part of RELX, follows the RELX Responsible AI Principles, considering the real-world impact of its solutions on people and taking action to prevent the creation or reinforcement of unfair bias. The company’s commitment to data security and privacy in the legal industry spans more than 50 years. LexisNexis employs over 2,000 technologists, data scientists, and subject matter experts to develop, test, and validate its solutions and deliver comprehensive, accurate information.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,300 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.