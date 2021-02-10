Juratoys US Recalls Nearly 3,000 Toy Trumpets Over Choking Hazard Concerns

An urgent recall was recently issued by Juratoys US for certain toy trumpets because they may pose a choking hazard.

Juratoys US, a Millersburg, P.A. company recently announced a recall of nearly 3,000 Janod Toy Confetti Trumpets over concerns the “small plastic pieces inside the toy trumpets can come loose and can be ingested by children, posing a choking hazard.” The toys were sold at retailers throughout the U.S. and Canada. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

According to the notice, the recall involves the Janod Confetti Trumpets with batch/SKU number J07632. They’re made from wood and are painted red and white “with colored dots on the tube.” Manufactured in China, the toys were sold in stores across the country and online at Amazon.com and Maisonette.com between January 2019 and November 2020.

If you have one of the recalled toys in your home, you should either throw it away or contact Juratoys US for a refund. If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Juratoys US toll-free at (855)665-9287 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday. You may also email the company at customercare@juratoysus.com.

Sources:

Juratoys recalls toy trumpets

Juratoys Recalls Toy Trumpets Due to Choking Hazard