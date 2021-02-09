Legal Process of Fighting a DUI Charge

DUI charges could jeopardize your career, aspirations, health, and the quality of your life. Adept DUI attorneys can use their requisite skills to ensure that everyone involved in your case treats you fairly and according to the law.

Driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol carries very heavy penalties, and people often plead guilty rather than considering the other options. Failed sobriety or blood alcohol tests can be damaging to your case but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to overcome the evidence the state has bought against you.

Your DUI attorney could influence the prosecution to drop or reduce the charges, prevent the suspension of your driver’s license, or obtain an acquittal at your trial. According to the website tennesseeduilawyeronline.com, if you’re arrested for a DUI and need to fight the charge, then have a free consultation with a DUI lawyer about feasible defenses.

Fighting a DUI Charge

You could be wondering if it’s possible to beat a DUI charge and the answer is yes. How your arrest is handled, legal protocols, legal motions, objections, and arguments are all tools at the disposal of your defense team that could help you to beat your DUI. Laws outline how your DUI case is to be handled and if any of those laws are broken, then your case could be dismissed.

How Lawyers Can Get You Out of a DUI Charge

Penalties for your first DUI offense costs could add up to $4,900 including towing, bail, attorney, high-risk insurance costs, court costs, school, and reinstatement fees. Your skilled DUI lawyer could identify evidence in your case that leads to reasonable doubt and investigate flaws in the evidence presented against you.

Experienced DUI attorneys have had success beating DUI charges by proving that blood alcohol tests were inaccurate, finding errors in police reports, reviewing your arrest procedures, and pointing out when their client’s rights were violated, and providing valid explanations for your appearance and behavior at the time of your arrest.

Felony DUI Charges

A first-time conviction could have a tremendous impact on your life but a subsequent offense could be devastating. A felonious DUI charge carries grave implications and that’s why your DUI attorney could use the following defenses to prevent you from being charged with a felony DUI:

Police misconduct and being stopped without probable cause

Errors with the blood-alcohol testing device including the error rate, radio interference, or how the test was administered, or the certification of those administering the test

Inaccuracies of field sobriety tests

Isopropyl alcohols produced by your diet

Medical conditions or other conditions in your mouth leading to inaccurate readings

DUI Case Length

If you’re involved in a DUI case for the first time you may have questions about how long it could last. Your court’s schedule could affect your case’s date but typically cases are resolved in two to six months.

DUI charges could jeopardize your career, aspirations, health, and the quality of your life. Adept DUI attorneys can use their requisite skills to ensure that everyone involved in your case treats you fairly and according to the law. If you’re facing DUI charges, then consult with a professional DUI attorney concerning support for understanding the legal process of fighting DUI charges.