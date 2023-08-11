Justin P. Senior Appointed to Meals on Wheels Sarasota Board of Directors 

As a Board member, Justin will join a like-minded group of community leaders, advocating for those who are in need of assistance.

SARASOTA, FL — Shumaker lawyer Justin P. Senior has been appointed to the Board of Directors for Meals on Wheels Sarasota, where he will serve a three-year term. Meals on Wheels Sarasota is a renowned nonprofit organization dedicated to delivering nutritious meals and fellowship to individuals who are unable to plan, shop, or prepare meals for themselves in the Sarasota community.

Upon accepting his Board position, Justin expressed his enthusiasm and commitment to helping the community: “Serving on this Board is a profound opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our community’s homebound and elderly population,” Justin said. “I am committed to contributing my knowledge and passion to advance the organization’s mission of ensuring that no one is left behind or forgotten.”

As a Board member, Justin will join a like-minded group of community leaders, advocating for those who are in need of assistance. Their strategic vision and insights are expected to play a pivotal role in driving Meals on Wheels Sarasota forward, ensuring that the organization continues to positively impact the lives of its beneficiaries.

As a lawyer, Justin counsels and represents small and large financial institutions, as well as high-net-worth individuals in the financial services industry, on a variety of employment law matters. He has a national practice litigating complex issues that arise in the financial services industry before state and federal courts, as well as the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

