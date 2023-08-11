Curtis Welcomes Senior Saudi Advisor, Dr. Majed Alotaibi, to Its Riyadh Office

Dr. Alotaibi said, “It is clear that Curtis is committed to its KSA practice. I have known several Curtis partners for years and am very excited now to join them and contribute to the development of the Riyadh office.”

Riyadh – Curtis is pleased to welcome Dr. Majed Alotaibi to its Riyadh office as a Senior Legal Advisor. Dr. Alotaibi joins Curtis from the Ministry of Investment of KSA, where he was Senior Legal Advisor and Executive Director.

Before joining the Ministry of Investment, Dr. Alotaibi was a Senior Legal Advisor at the Saudi Royal Court (G20 Saudi Secretariat), advising on multilateral and bilateral negotiations. Dr. Alotaibi was awarded the King Abdulaziz Medal from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques by King Salman, in recognition of his contribution to the Saudi G20 Presidency.

Dr. Alotaibi has lectured on international investment law at multiple conferences, including the Saudi Law Conference and the International Conference on Combating Money Laundering, hosted by the Kingdom’s Public Prosecution in 2019. He is a leading academic in the KSA and has been a faculty member of international law at the Law and Political Science College at King Saud University since 2012. He also previously held roles at the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences and Higher Judicial Institution at Al-Imam University.

Dr. Alotaibi received his law degree from King Saud University College of Law and Political Science in 2011. He received his Masters from Penn State University, Dickinson School of Law in 2015 and his Master in International Business Law and Doctorate from Case Western Reserve University School of Law in 2018. He is admitted to the bar of the State of New York.

Curtis Chairman George Kahale III commented, “I am delighted to welcome an attorney of Dr. Alotaibi’s standing to Curtis. As an internationally-focused Saudi legal expert, he will play an important role in our expanding KSA practice.”

Dr. Alotaibi said, “It is clear that Curtis is committed to its KSA practice. I have known several Curtis partners for years and am very excited now to join them and contribute to the development of the Riyadh office.”

Curtis opened its office in Riyadh in August 2021, in association with the newly formed local law firm, Trafua Legal Consultants (Trafua), and is now in the process of formation of a branch office under the new KSA regulations. Curtis opened its office in Riyadh in August 2021, in association with the newly formed local law firm, Trafua Legal Consultants (Trafua). Since then it has hired internationally qualified KSA veteran Marcus Latta, UK qualified Stewart Davies and continues to hire associates locally. Curtis is currently operating in association with Trafua and in the process of formation of a branch office.

Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP is a leading international law firm. Headquartered in New York, Curtis has 19 offices, including three in the Middle East, as well as others in United States, Latin America, Europe and Asia. Curtis represents a wide range of clients, including governments and state-owned companies, multinational corporations and financial institutions, sovereign wealth funds, money managers, privately held businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs. For more information about Curtis, please visit www.curtis.com.