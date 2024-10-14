Woman Files Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Kanye “Ye” West

The lawsuit claims that West engaged in a wide range of inappropriate conduct: sending Pisciotta graphic text messages, demanding that she procure “sexual enhancement honey” for him, sending pictures and videos of women performing sexual acts upon him, and masturbating in front of her multiple times.

A woman who worked as an assistant for Kanye West, now known as “Ye,” has filed a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment, abuse, and wrongful termination.

According to Yahoo! News, the amended complaint was filed on behalf of plaintiff Lauren Pisciotta earlier this month. In her lawsuit, Pisciotta claims that West drugged and sexually assaulted her during a studio session that was co-hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs.

As LegalReader.com has reported before, Combs is also facing numerous lawsuits alleging sexual assault, human trafficking, and racketeering.

The amended lawsuit against Ye claims that Pisciotta and her former “artist management client” were invited to a studio session hosted by West and Combs in Santa Monica, California. The complaint does not specify when the alleged incident occurred, but simply states that, upon her arrival, “drinks were served to” Pisciotta and to others in attendance.

“Everybody had to drink, if they wanted to stay,” the lawsuit says.

Pisciotta says that, shortly after drinking, she “suddenly started to feel disoriented” and felt “less in control of her body and speech.” She woke up the next morning without any memory of what happened, save for feelings of illness and confusion.

For years afterward, Pisciotta said, she thought she’d been drugged—but not victimized. Instead, she was under the impression that she had simply “embarrassed” herself at what was supposed to have been a work event.

But, some years later, West mentioned the night—and told Pisciotta that they “did kind of hook up” that evening. The lawsuit characterizes this as Ye having “used his extreme wealth, influence, and power to pursue, among other things, sex, his insatiable sexual gratification, desires and fantasies and sexual exploitation of his victims, including but not limited to the attempted sexual exploitation and trafficking of Plaintiff, sexual assault, and the constant sexual harassment and demands of Plaintiff.”

The lawsuit claims that West engaged in a wide range of inappropriate conduct: sending Pisciotta graphic text messages, demanding that she procure “sexual enhancement honey” for him, sending pictures and videos of women performing sexual acts upon him, and masturbating in front of her multiple times.

Pisciotta is seeking a wide range of damages, including a $1 million payment that West allegedly offered to make in exchange for Pisciotta agreeing to delete her OnlyFans account.

Attorneys for Pisciotta also say that, in 2022, West promoted Pisciotta to his chief of staff but failed to pay an estimated $3 million bonus. She was fired the following month.

Sources

Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant Expands Lawsuit, Claims He Drugged and Sexually Assaulted Her

New lawsuit claims West drugged and assaulted ex-assistant during Combs studio session: What we know

Ye’s former assistant alleges sex trafficking, sexual assault in amended suit against rapper