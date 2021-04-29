KETTLER Upgrades Contract Lifecycle Management Solution to Power Digital Transformation

Leading real estate company leverages Contract Logix’s innovative data-driven contract management software to drive business value and process automation.

Contract Logix, a leading provider of data-driven contract management software, announced that KETTLER, a multifamily developer, real estate investment, and property management company, is using its contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform to digitally transform the way KETTLER manages contracts across more than 20,000 properties in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. With Contract Logix, KETTLER has automated and digitized its pre- and post-execution contracting processes and workflows, enabling the optimization and acceleration of its overall contract lifecycle management. This business process efficiency and automation has allowed the organization’s legal team to dedicate more time to strategic activities such as mitigating risk and focus on KETTLER’s core business of developing and managing sustainable communities.

Key Facts:

Since 1977, KETTLER, a multifamily developer, real estate investment, and property management company has developed over 25,000 multifamily units, 5 million square feet of commercial space, and more than 71,000 homes in 25 master-planned communities. The company currently manages approximately 20,000 apartments and includes delivering long-term value to the assets that it develops, manages, and delivers among its core values. KETTLER’s vast real estate footprint requires the organization to manage a very high volume of contracts including American Institute of Architects (AIA) agreements, Statements of Work (SOW), Master Service Agreements (MSA), Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MROs) agreements, Purchase and Sale agreements (P&S), Purchase Orders (PO), and more.

KETTLER needed a more robust CLM platform to help streamline its contracting activities while ensuring business rules were followed in a predictable and repeatable manner. Contract Logix’s data-driven and no-code solution enabled KETTLER to easily create and manage automated contract workflows to ensure compliance with its business processes. Using Contract Logix’s drag-and-drop Visual Workflow Builder, KETTLER is able to set up many different workflow types that automatically route contract requests, reviews, approvals, and signatures to the appropriate person in the organization every time.

Increasing the security and appropriate accessibility of KETTLER’s legal agreements was also a key consideration. The company required that the 170 users of its contract management system at each property only be allowed to view and edit the corresponding contracts associated with that property. Using the Contract Logix platform, KETTLER established roles- and feature-based permissions that ensure individuals and organizations have the appropriate access to contract-related information and capabilities of the software. Support for additional security-first functionality such as SOC 2 Type II compliance, multi-factor authentication (MFA), single single-on (SSO) and data encryption were also important in KETTLER’s decision to select Contract Logix.

KETTLER also leveraged Contract Logix’s Customer Success Team and Data Migration Services to accurately and efficiently migrate its existing data and documents from the company’s previous system. And, like every Contract Logix customer, KETTLER is assigned an experienced Customer Success Manager (CSM) for the life of its relationship.

Executive Comments:

“Procurement, negotiation and other phases of the CLM process at KETTLER can be complex, but we love how easy the Contract Logix platform makes managing our contracts with automation and control. We were able to configure the system to meet the needs of our 170 users, eliminate tedious manual processes, and optimize workflows to drive business efficiency and compliance.” – Cyndi Gordon, Senior Director of Procurement and Contract Management, KETTLER

“For an organization with contract management requirements as large and complex as KETTLER, speed, scalability and ease-of-use is key. We are very pleased that the no-code configurability, automation, and security of our platform has helped KETTLER drive business process efficiencies and minimize risk. KETTLER is a great example of our proven customer success model’s ability to help our clients realize fast time-to-value.” – Jim Averill, Vice President, Customer Success, Contract Logix

Additional Information:

About Contract Logix

Contract Logix is a longtime leader, innovator, and provider of intelligent and data-driven contract lifecycle management software. The company’s software empowers legal, administration, IT, procurement, finance, and sales professionals across dozens of industries to digitally draft, negotiate, approve, execute, and manage their contracts. Hundreds of brands have partnered with Contract Logix to streamline and automate their contracting processes while minimizing risk, increasing compliance, and driving profitability. For more information about Contract Logix, visit https://www.contractlogix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About KETTLER

KETTLER is an award-winning, multifamily developer, real estate investment, and property management company. Founded in 1977, the company has developed over 25,000 multifamily units, 5 million square feet of commercial space, more than 71,000 homes in 25 master-planned communities, and many of the D.C. region’s premier mixed-use communities. Headquartered in McLean, Va., the company manages approximately 20,000 apartments in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast regions. For more information, visit https://www.kettler.com.