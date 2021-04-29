Lex Machina Releases 2021 Securities Litigation Report

Today, Lex Machina and LexisNexis release their annual Securities Litigation Report looking at securities litigation trends in federal district court. It focuses on the three-year period of 2018 to 2020 and includes looks at emerging trends in cryptocurrency cases and the impact of COVID-19.

“The data revealed that in 2020, there was a continuation of the steady increase in securities case filings – and shareholder derivative suits – we’ve seen over the past three years. This could be a result of event- driven litigation, including pandemic-driven litigation, pushing shareholders to file securities cases,” said Laura Hopkins, Lex Machina’s Securities Legal Data Expert and author of the report. “This is unexpected, given the slow down many courts experienced in 2020 due to the pandemic.”

Findings from the report include:

Yearly securities case filings as a whole, and shareholder derivative cases in particular, have increased steadily since 2016, reaching a total of 2,159 securities cases filed in 2020 (an 89% increase since 2016).

Cases involving cryptocurrencies sharply increased since 2016, with 113 filed in 2020.

Over the last three years, the most securities cases were filed in the Southern District of New York (1,294 cases); however, Judge Stark, from the District of Delaware, heard the highest number of securities cases (242 cases). The top four most active judges were in the District of Delaware.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) appeared as the plaintiff in 760 cases over the last three years. The most active defendants in securities cases over the last three years were banks and financial institutions, with J.P. Morgan Securities LLC appearing as the defendant in the most cases (63 cases) over the same time period.

Over the past three years, the Securities and Exchange Commission topped the most active plaintiffs’ firms with 710 securities cases filed, followed by Rigrodsky Law with 534 cases. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom appeared most often on behalf of defendants in securities cases filed over the last three years, with 172 cases.

The total damages awarded increased from nearly $4.0 billion to $4.2 billion between 2019 and 2020. The securities case with the largest amount of damages awarded in 2020 was Securities and Exchange Commission v. Telegram Group Inc. et al, with $1.2 billion in disgorgement damages and $18.5 million in SEC/CFTC Penalties on consent judgment.

Lex Machina’s reports and software enable practitioners to devise data-driven litigation strategies. The metrics in this report may help readers decide who to pursue as clients, whether to pursue a particular motion, or when to settle. This research supplements traditional legal research and anecdotal data for a competitive edge in litigation.