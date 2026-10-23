Kings County Probation Department Agrees to Reform Juvenile Detention Center Following Disability Rights Investigation and Lawsuit

“It’s crucial that incarcerated youth receive the special education services they’re entitled to,” said Amelia Evard, Staff Attorney with Disability Rights Advocates. “We’re hopeful that Kings County Office of Education will also come to the table to meet the needs of the young people in their care.”

Hanford, CA—Disability Rights California (DRC) and Disability Rights Advocates (DRA) have entered into a settlement with Kings County Probation Department that will reform conditions for youth detained in the Kings County Juvenile Detention Center in California’s Central Valley. The settlement resolves claims against the Probation Department that stem from a multi-year investigation by DRC and DRA, detailed in a 2023 public report, which found that youth with disabilities faced harmful use of force, isolation, and discipline; inadequate mental health services; punitive responses to disability-related behaviors; and probation practices that drove high rates of detention and recidivism.

On September 29, 2026, DRC and DRA filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California against Kings County Probation Department, which operates the Juvenile Detention Center, and the Kings County Office of Education (KCOE), which operates the on-site court school, J.C. Montgomery School. DRC and DRA also filed the executed settlement agreement with the Kings County Probation Department, giving the court jurisdiction to enforce it and resolve any future disputes.

Under the settlement agreement, Kings County Probation Department will work with a nationally recognized expert to implement changes throughout the facility to reduce use of force, transform the facility into a less prison-like environment, expand rehabilitative programming, and increase pre- and post-booking alternatives to detention.

“We’re pleased with the reforms the County has committed to making at the Juvenile Detention Center, particularly for young people with disabilities, and we’re optimistic about partnering in this process to make improvements in important areas like use of force and access to programming,” said Megan Stanton-Trehan, Associate Managing Attorney at Disability Rights California.

DRC and DRA’s claims against KCOE remain unresolved. Those claims include that KCOE does not adequately locate, identify, and evaluate students with disabilities, and fails to provide required instructional minutes, disability-related supports, and appropriate behavioral interventions.

“It’s crucial that incarcerated youth receive the special education services they’re entitled to,” said Amelia Evard, Staff Attorney with Disability Rights Advocates. “We’re hopeful that Kings County Office of Education will also come to the table to meet the needs of the young people in their care.”

About Disability Rights Advocates

Founded in 1993, Disability Rights Advocates (DRA) is a leading national nonprofit disability rights legal center. Its mission is to advance equal rights and opportunity for people with all types of disabilities nationwide. DRA represents people with the full spectrum of disabilities in complex, system-change, class action cases. DRA is proud to have upheld the promise of the ADA since our inception. Thanks to DRA’s precedent-setting work, people with disabilities across the country have dramatically improved access to health care, employment, transportation, education, disaster preparedness planning, voting and housing. For more information, visit www.dralegal.org.

About Disability Rights California

Disability Rights California (DRC) – Is the agency designated under federal law to protect and advocate for the rights of Californians with disabilities. DRC works in partnership with disabled people to defend rights, advance opportunities, grow power, and expand public support for disability justice in California and beyond. For more information, visit https://www.disabilityrightsca.org/.