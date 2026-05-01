Krystina E. Garabis Appointed to Board of Directors of the Association of Vapor Intrusion Professionals

“We are excited to welcome Krystina to the AVIP Board and look forward to her positive impact as we continue to advance the industry and science of vapor intrusion,” said Michael Pennell, Executive Director of AVIP.

COLUMBUS, OH — Shumaker Associate Krystina E. Garabis has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Association of Vapor Intrusion Professionals (AVIP), a leading organization dedicated to advancing the industry and science of vapor intrusion.

AVIP is a community of professionals committed to promoting the establishment of accepted and recognized best practices for vapor intrusion professionals, providing contextual knowledge, and serving as a trusted resource of information for the public.

Krystina’s practice centers on environmental law and compliance, insurance recovery, and a broad range of civil litigation. She counsels clients on day-to-day environmental compliance, permitting, and administrative issues and regularly assists clients with insurance recovery in environmental matters, including those related to sites governed by the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) and underground storage tank claims.

In addition to her legal practice, Krystina is an active contributor to the environmental law community. She was involved in the planning of and served as a speaker at the 41st Annual Environmental, Energy, and Resources Law Institute hosted by the Ohio State Bar Association this year, contributing her insights on emerging environmental law issues. She has also been a speaker at the Ohio Permitting Conference regarding federal National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit issues and presented on expert ethics at the 2025 AVIP Conference.

She brings diversified experience across criminal, civil, and administrative matters, with a practice rooted in creative problem-solving and adaptability to each client’s unique needs. Krystina began her legal career defending clients in high-stakes litigation involving catastrophic injury, wrongful death, and toxic torts—experience that continues to inform her practical and strategic approach to complex environmental disputes.

Krystina’s experience also includes representing the State of Ohio and Mike DeWine in complex civil matters, as well as defending clients in white-collar criminal cases. With extensive trial and courtroom experience, she is skilled at navigating multifaceted disputes and achieving practical, results-driven solutions.

“We are excited to welcome Krystina to the AVIP Board and look forward to her positive impact as we continue to advance the industry and science of vapor intrusion,” said Michael Pennell, Executive Director of AVIP.

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