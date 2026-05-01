Nicholas C. Provencher Joins Shumaker’s Litigation & Disputes Service Line 

“Nick brings a thoughtful and strategic approach to complex disputes,” said Steve Meckler, Partner and Litigation & Disputes Service Line Lead at Shumaker.

CHARLOTTE, NC — Nicholas C. Provencher has joined Shumaker as an Associate in its Litigation & Disputes Service Line, further strengthening the firm’s ability to deliver strategic advocacy and practical solutions to clients facing complex legal challenges.

Nicholas focuses his practice on a broad range of commercial litigation matters. He draws on experience representing clients across the corporate, construction, sports, and entertainment industries to provide practical and informed advice tailored to each client’s objectives. Known as a confident and direct advocate, Nicholas is committed to mitigating risks and advancing his clients’ goals at every stage of litigation.

“Nick brings a thoughtful and strategic approach to complex disputes,” said Steve Meckler, Partner and Litigation & Disputes Service Line Lead at Shumaker. “His experience across multiple industries and his ability to quickly understand the business realities behind a dispute make him a valuable addition to our team and an excellent advocate for our clients.”

At Shumaker, Nicholas will work closely with colleagues across practice areas to guide clients through high-stakes litigation and dispute resolution matters, helping businesses protect their interests and achieve favorable outcomes.

With a long track record of securing positive outcomes, Shumaker’s Litigation & Disputes Service Line represents clients in all forms of dispute resolution, including negotiation, mediation, and arbitration. Our team of more than 120 litigators crafts strategies that offer clients the best chance of victory—in and out of the courtroom.

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