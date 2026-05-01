Twelve Shumaker Attorneys Named to 2026 Legal 500 U.S. City Elite  

The selected attorneys were recognized for their excellence in the Intellectual Property (IP) or Corporate and Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) categories.

TAMPA, FL— Twelve Shumaker lawyers in Florida and North Carolina have been selected by Legal 500 as part of the 2026 U.S. City Elite rankings, which provides a regional spotlight on top-performing attorneys, recognizing those who demonstrate exceptional legal skill, strong client impact, and leadership within their state or city.

The selected attorneys were recognized for their excellence in the Intellectual Property (IP) or Corporate and Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) categories.

Congratulations to the following on their recognition:

Shumaker’s dedicated IP Service Line protects the innovative ideas of inventors and creators, helping ensure their intellectual property thrives in a technology-driven world. The team provides comprehensive support, from securing patents and trademarks to litigating disputes, allowing clients to focus on their core business while their valuable assets are safeguarded.

As part of its Corporate, Tax & Transactions Service Line, Shumaker’s Mergers, Acquisitions & Divestitures attorneys advise clients across a full range of transactional matters, including complex M&A, divestitures, reorganizations, and related strategic business transactions, with a focus on delivering practical, business-oriented solutions tailored to each client’s objectives.

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