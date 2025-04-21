LA County Reaches Historic $4 Billion Settlement in Juvenile Hall Systemic Sexual Abuse Case

Five-year settlement plan prioritizes restorative justice for victims while ensuring financial stability for L.A. County.

LOS ANGELES – In a groundbreaking resolution, a $4 billion settlement has been secured between Los Angeles County and more than 7,000 victims of systemic sexual abuse at its juvenile detention facilities. This resolution is contingent upon approval by the LA County of Supervisors, but would be the largest ever against a municipality for sexual abuse claims and represents a step toward RESORATIVE JUSTICE for victims, who were predominantly children and youth of color, enduring decades of abuse under a system meant to protect them. This cooperative resolution aims to deliver long-overdue accountability, puts safeguards in place to prevent such failures in the future and ensures the county’s financial stability through a five-year distribution plan that includes structured payouts with oversight to manage financial exposure while prioritizing victim compensation. A majority of the victims are represented by McNicholas & McNicholas, LLP, Becker Law Group, ACTS Law, Boucher LLP and Slater Slater Schulman LLP.

“This landmark settlement represents restorative justice for victims. Restorative justice is a societal recognition that a horrible wrong has been committed and compensation is justified,” said co-lead attorney Patrick McNicholas. “It stands as a testament to the resilience of survivors, the importance of holding institutions accountable and the power of collaboration in driving meaningful change. By balancing justice for the victims with a commitment to reform, this resolution ensures both acknowledgment of past wrongs and a pathway to a safer, more accountable future.”

“By structuring the settlement payouts over five years, Los Angeles County has ensured that justice is served in a way that remains fiscally responsible,” stated co-lead attorney Todd Becker. “This approach provides survivors with the compensation they deserve while allowing the county to maintain control, manage its financial exposure and meet clear benchmarks along a well-defined timeline. The settlement also includes critical accountability measures, such as enhanced staff training and stronger oversight, to prevent such failures in the future, reinforcing the county’s commitment to meaningful reform.”

“The challenge in this case was finding a resolution that fairly compensated the victims without forcing Los Angeles County into bankruptcy,” explained attorney Boris Treyzon with ACTS Law. “With the funding plan in place, we are proud to have found a forward-thinking solution that will help victims find closure and prevent long-term financial challenges for Los Angeles County and its residents.”

Background Information

McNicholas & McNicholas, LLP and Becker Law Group filed a complaint against Los Angeles County in Dec. 2022 on behalf of 1,200 anonymous plaintiffs who claim they were mistreated, tortured and sexually abused while housed at Los Angeles County juvenile probation halls and camps. The complaint alleges that county staff used their positions of trust and authority to sexually abuse minors in their care, often threatening to add more time to their detention if they did not comply. The plaintiffs’ allegations date back to the 1960s.

Further, the complaint alleges that Los Angeles County and supervisory employees were repeatedly informed about the sexual abuse and harassment occurring in county facilities, yet they failed to do anything in response. Instead, the defendants created an environment that harbored serial abusers to maintain a façade of normalcy and facility funding.

In 2006, the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice (DOJ) initiated a two-year investigation into Los Angeles County’s juvenile detention centers. The DOJ concluded that there was a systemic failure to protect youth from harm by staff. Disturbingly, only four percent of staff had received formal training in child abuse within the last two years at the time the DOJ’s findings were released.

McNicholas & McNicholas, LLP, a Los Angeles-based plaintiff’s trial law firm, represents clients in the areas of catastrophic personal injury, employment law, class actions, sexual abuse and other consumer-oriented matters such as civil rights, aviation disasters and product liability. Founded by a family of attorneys spanning three generations, McNicholas & McNicholas, LLP has been trying cases to jury verdict on behalf of its clients for more than five decades.

Becker Law Group, based in Pasadena, California, specializes in complex litigation, including catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death, sexual abuse and civil rights cases. Known for its compassionate advocacy and dedication to achieving justice for clients, the firm brings decades of experience to each case it handles.

ACTS Law is a full-service litigation firm committed to protecting the rights of individuals and businesses in catastrophic injury, sexual abuse, insurance bad faith and complex commercial disputes. With a client-first approach and extensive trial experience, ACTS Law delivers results while pursuing justice for its clients.

Boucher LLP is a leading litigation firm based in Woodland Hills, California, that focuses on representing plaintiffs in complex and class action lawsuits. The firm handles cases involving sexual abuse, consumer protection, catastrophic injury, product liability and civil rights, delivering compassionate representation and substantial results.

Slater Slater Schulman LLP, headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, is a nationally recognized plaintiff’s law firm specializing in sexual abuse, employment law, catastrophic injury and class action litigation. The firm is dedicated to empowering clients and achieving justice through innovative and tenacious advocacy.