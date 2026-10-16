Lauren E. Ravazzoli Joins Shumaker to Support Clients Across Real Estate Matters

Lauren’s experience provides clients with a comprehensive perspective throughout the life of a real estate transaction.

TAMPA, FL. — As Florida continues to experience growth and investment, Associate Lauren E. Ravazzoli has joined Shumaker’s Real Estate, Construction & Development Service Line, where she will support clients across a range of commercial and residential real estate matters.

Lauren has experience managing multiple aspects of real estate transactions, including negotiating agreements, drafting and reviewing real estate documents, conducting title reviews, and resolving title defects. She works with institutional investors, private developers, lending institutions, property owners, and other participants in Florida’s dynamic real estate market.

Lauren’s experience provides clients with a comprehensive perspective throughout the life of a real estate transaction. She understands the importance of identifying potential issues early, finding practical solutions, and keeping transactions moving toward the client’s objectives.

“Lauren brings a valuable combination of transactional experience, business judgment, and a client-focused approach to our Real Estate, Construction & Development team,” said Juan Villaveces, Partner and Real Estate, Construction & Development Service Line Lead at Shumaker. “Her understanding of the many moving pieces involved in real estate transactions will be a tremendous resource for our clients as they navigate opportunities in Florida’s growing market.”

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