Wolters Kluwer Injects an AI-boost to Compliance and Legal Documentation with Expert AI Additions to CT’s hCue

Backed by CT Corporation’s business entity management expertise, the Expert AI-powered solutions can help teams work smarter, faster, and with greater confidence.

NEW YORK, NY — Wolters Kluwer Financial & Corporate Compliance announced the launch of CT® hCue® Expert AI Document Extract and CT® hCue® Expert AI Document Create, introducing document intelligence and AI-assisted drafting that is purpose built for legal, governance and compliance workflows. The enhancements bring AI-powered documentation into the trusted hCue platform that helps support every step of entity management.

AI-powered document intelligence and generation

In today’s ever-changing landscape, legal and compliance teams need a smarter way to turn data into action. The Expert AI upgrades to hCue helps these professionals move faster, reduce manual work, and connect entity and compliance workflows more deeply into the way they already operate. The two new offerings within the hCue suite, are:

CT hCue Expert AI Document Extract – transforming corporate documents into structured, searchable business records. Users can upload one or multiple documents and receive AI-generated metadata recommendations and concise document summaries that help improve searchability, accelerate document review, and reduce repetitive data entry. Additionally, users can remain in control through a built-in review and approval process that allows them to validate, edit, or reject AI-generated recommendations before information goes any further.

– transforming corporate documents into structured, searchable business records. Users can upload one or multiple documents and receive AI-generated metadata recommendations and concise document summaries that help improve searchability, accelerate document review, and reduce repetitive data entry. Additionally, users can remain in control through a built-in review and approval process that allows them to validate, edit, or reject AI-generated recommendations before information goes any further. CT hCue Expert AI Document Create – creating high-quality first drafts in minutes rather than starting from scratch. By combining entity intelligence, governance templates, reusable prompts, and generative AI, tailored governance documents are produced with greater consistency and efficiency. Users can generate multiple entity-specific documents from a single prompt, review and edit drafts directly within hCue, and seamlessly manage documents from creation through finalization in a single workflow.

Automating legal and compliance workflows

“Developed in close collaboration with our customers and other entity management experts, these solutions represent an important evolution to our entity management solutions. The Expert AI powered enhancements to hCue allow legal, compliance, and corporate governance teams to move from managing data to getting work done with AI support throughout the workflow process,” said Cathy Wolfe, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Corporate & Legal Compliance. “These latest developments ensure that a balance between AI expertise and keeping human intelligence in-the-loop is struck at all times. We are excited that users will now have access to CT Corp’s longstanding leadership in the entity management space combined with powerful, Expert AI, so they know that the engine behind the technology is built from trusted sources.”

By connecting extraction, drafting and document management in one workflow, the hCue enhancements help organizations reduce manual tagging, transcription, repetitive drafting and movement between disconnected tools. To learn more about how the hCue suite of offerings can help your legal and compliance workflows, visit our website.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.