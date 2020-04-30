Law Firm Marketing Strategies Making It Big in 2020

Law firm marketing is more complex than you may think because you are selling a service that can be life-changing for the client. So, establishing credibility is what matters the most and these strategies have the potential to get you there.

As competition in the legal domain gets tougher, you cannot expect to get and retain your clients with a mediocre approach. Unless you have a great marketing initiative in place, you will not be able to win the game. What really matters is a good digital marketing plan because prospective clients search for attorneys mainly on the Internet these days. So understanding the Internet landscape is vital such that you may implement the right tactics to leave competitors behind. Here are some law firm marketing strategies that are making it big in 2020.

Start with a creative law website

The first thing you need to get your digital initiative up and running is a creative law website. A great design coupled with storytelling content will do the job. Ensure that the website has significant elements such as information about your team members, their expertise and experience, your track record, and success stories. Having reviews and testimonials of real clients can add to the trust factor. If you already have a website, look for a refresh according to the latest design trends.

Invest in Search Engine Optimization

Once you have a website, the next step is to make it visible on the top of the search results. Additionally, availing a professional link building service is the best approach because only experts can get you on the top within a minimal span of time. They help you ace the SEO game with quality backlinks that fetch true value and ensure a rapid and sustainable ranking increase for your site.

Strengthen your social presence

While achieving top search rankings is important, you cannot downplay the significance of a robust social media presence. A law firm that has a large number of followers across social media is bound to be considered more credible by existing and potential clients. Creating dedicated pages for all the popular platforms and maintaining a regular content calendar can help you propagate your popularity and reach.

Produce videos and webinars

Since the legal domain is a complex one, audience engagement is a major concern for firms. Potential clients want information, but prefer it to be presented in an interesting way. Producing videos and webinars are a great idea to take your law firm marketing strategy to the next level. Video marketing has a huge potential because visuals are more engaging compared to text.

Focus on building trust

When it comes to law firm marketing, your focus should be on building trust rather than just getting more clients and cases for your business. Every link building company, therefore, wants to weave blogger outreach into the overall marketing plan. With this tactic, you approach the domain influencers and convince them to publish your guest post on their blog. This gives you a dual benefit; you get a quality backlink along with the recommendation of a niche leader.

