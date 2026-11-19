“The integrity of NBA competition—and the public’s confidence that players are not betting on the games they play—is of paramount importance to the league, its players, and its fans,” the lawsuit alleges. “Any suggestion that an active NBA player is betting on NBA games is therefore far from a trivial matter, and it should not be used for clicks and views.”

LeBron James has filed a lawsuit against sports betting research app “Bron” on Tuesday, accusing the platform of trademark infringement for using his nickname and an artificial intelligence-generated likeness of him without first obtaining or attempting to obtain permission.

According to The Guardian, the lawsuit was filed earlier this week in a New York City-based federal court. In legal filings, attorneys for the Philadelphia 76ers star said their client takes great effort to protect his image and carefully chooses who to endorse. This level of caution, they say, reflects James’s status as “one of the most recognizable identities in the world,” and is a large part of the reason that his commercial endorsements often come at the cost of tens of millions of dollars.

An endorsement from James, the lawsuit alleges, is “uniquely valuable.”

“And that is why defendants decided to steal it all for themselves,” the lawsuit claims, going on to describe Bron as a “previously unknown app” that only attracted attention by copying James’s image and likeness.

“Defendants did not care that they had engaged in illegal conduct to gain notoriety for their previously unknown app,” the basketball star’s lawyers wrote. “They intentionally created the false impression that Mr. James endorsed and was affiliated with their Bron App, in an effort to drive downloads and paid subscriptions.”

The Guardian notes that the Bron app was released by California-based PlayVision Inc. in 2026. It does not take or accept wagers but charges a subscription fee for services like bet tracking and odds comparisons. Earlier this month, Bron launched an advertising campaign that featured artificial intelligence-generated images of a person bearing a strong resembling to James, bearing the same tattoos, voice, and jersey number. In one advertisement, James’s apparent likeness can be seen sitting in a locker room and scrolling through the Bron app.

The lawsuit claims that Bron’s advertising campaign was especially harmful because it gave the false impression that James places bets on professional basketball games.

“The integrity of NBA competition—and the public’s confidence that players are not betting on the games they play—is of paramount importance to the league, its players, and its fans,” the lawsuit alleges. “Any suggestion that an active NBA player is betting on NBA games is therefore far from a trivial matter, and it should not be used for clicks and views.”

In a statement to Front Sports Office, James’s media advisor, Adam Mendelsohn, said he believes that Bron’s owners not only expected but hoped that their advertisement would attract legal scrutiny.

“I’m sure the intent here was for us to send a cease-and-desist in order to make it a story,” Mendelsohn told Front Sports Office. “You would prefer not to respond, but you don’t have a choice in a situation like this. It’s not the first time and it won’t be the last. For what it’s worth, these gimmicks never work because people see through it.”

Sources

LeBron James Demands AI Betting App Stop Using His Likeness

LeBron James sues ‘Bron’ sports betting app, alleging trademark infringement

LeBron James sues sports betting app Bron for using nickname and likeness without permission

New lawsuit alleges AI app ‘Bron’ used LeBron James’ tattoos, voice and jersey to promote sports-betting tool