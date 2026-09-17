LEGALFLY Launches Contract Intelligence: Continuous, Always-On Visibility Across the Entire Contract Lifecycle

Contract Intelligence checks every contract, obligation, and deadline extracted automatically and tracked against your playbooks, so renewals, notice periods, and payment terms surface before they become a problem, not after.

LONDON – LEGALFLY, the legal operating system for corporates, announces Contract Intelligence, an addition to LEGALFLY’s AI-native platform, covering the entire contract lifecycle, from drafting and negotiation through approval, signature and beyond. While ‘contract intelligence’ is not a new concept, most AI tools only address one side of the lifecycle, pre- or post-signature. LEGALFLY now covers the whole thing, giving legal teams a single, continuously updated view of where risk sits and what to prioritise next.

LEGALFLY launches Contract Intelligence, an addition to its AI-native platform, that brings continuous intelligence to every stage of the contract lifecycle, from draft, through signature, and beyond

The launch marks LEGALFLY’s evolution from a system of work for legal teams into a broader legal operating system, combining a system of work with a system of record for contracts and continuous intelligence across both

LEGALFLY is already trusted by enterprises including The European Commission, Bosch, and SAP

Contract Intelligence gives legal and business teams a continuously updated view of every contract across its lifecycle, including its current status, outstanding approvals, signature progress, risks, obligations and upcoming deadlines

Ruben Miessen, CEO of LEGALFLY, says, “The first frontier for LEGALFLY was making legal work faster. The next frontier is solving a far harder problem: enabling legal and enterprise teams to know what needs their attention, before they have to ask. That’s why we’ve launched Contract Intelligence. Already a system of work for legal teams, LEGALFLY is now adding a system of record for contracts, with a continuous intelligence layer on top. Rather than simply storing agreements after signature, Contract Intelligence continuously understands what’s in them, what has changed, where risk sits, what obligations are approaching and what requires attention next.”

Contract Intelligence: how it works

Contract Intelligence checks every contract, obligation, and deadline extracted automatically and tracked against your playbooks, so renewals, notice periods, and payment terms surface before they become a problem, not after.

From agreement to signature, instantly. Contracts route to the right people for approval and e-signature without leaving the LEGALFLY platform, removing handoffs and preserving context from negotiation through to execution.

Contract Intelligence continuously monitors live agreements and surfaces renewals, expirations, notice periods, obligations and key dates before deadlines hit, replacing a manual, calendar-driven process with an always-current view. It also tracks the relationships between your contracts, so that, wherever a contract lives, you can prioritise legal resources and identify potential risks.

This creates institutional intelligence that compounds. Every negotiation, fallback position, approval and signed agreement is captured as institutional knowledge, so the system’s recommendations improve the more a business uses it.

LEGALFLY is already the system of work for legal teams at enterprises including the European Commission, Bosch, KPMG and SAP. With the launch of Contract Intelligence, the company is extending that relationship from doing legal work to understanding it: moving from a system of work to a system of record.

Speaking about the results his company has achieved using LEGALFLY, Gilles Buchmann, CLO at Duvel Moortgat, says, “From a business perspective we’ve gained speed, consistency and confidence. Commercial teams get their legal input faster, which helps them close deals more quickly. Risk management has improved and we are generally better positioned to support the company’s growth ambitions. In short, LEGALFLY has helped us to turn Legal into a true business enabler and proactive business partner.”

The launch of Contract Intelligence follows LEGALFLY’s launch of Collaborator Access in July. Collaborator Access enables the entire enterprise to use LEGALFLY within company-designed guardrails, while in-house legal teams continue to benefit from its AI-native legal product to support them with intake, contract review, document creation, due diligence and legal research, integrated into documented and traceable work processes.

The waitlist for Contract Intelligence is open: legalfly.com/contract-intelligence

About LEGALFLY

LEGALFLY is the legal AI solution built for the whole enterprise. With secure AI-native workflows for intake, contract review, drafting, due diligence and research, LEGALFLY makes every team that touches legal work faster.

Founded in Belgium in 2023, the company serves over 200 customers in 33 countries. LEGALFLY has raised over 17 million euros from investors such as Notion Capital, redalpine and Fortino Capital.