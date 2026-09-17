LexisNexis and EvenUp Announce Strategic Alliance, Bringing Trusted Legal AI to Personal Injury Professionals

Mutual customers can seamlessly leverage trusted, citation-backed legal insights and agentic AI from LexisNexis® Protégé™ and AI-powered claims intelligence from EvenUp.

NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO – LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a leader in information, analytics and AI-powered legal workflow solutions, and EvenUp, the first proactive AI platform built for personal injury law, announced a strategic alliance that enables mutual personal injury law firm customers to leverage trusted, citation-backed legal insights and agentic AI from LexisNexis Protégé in EvenUp’s Companion, with access to Lexis+® with Protégé™ for complex, end-to-end legal work and EvenUp’s personal injury-specific case intelligence.

Personal injury attorneys routinely move between claims analysis, legal research, case strategy, and document preparation, often across multiple disconnected applications. By enabling legal professionals to use EvenUp’s AI-powered case intelligence and LexisNexis’s trusted legal AI in the environments where they already work, the alliance will help firms work more efficiently, make better-informed decisions, and build stronger cases.

“Personal injury attorneys shouldn’t need a collection of disconnected AI tools to build one case,” said Rami Karabibar, CEO and co-founder of EvenUp. “LexisNexis has built the gold standard in authoritative legal AI, while EvenUp has built the most comprehensive AI platform purpose-built for personal injury, spanning case intelligence, drafting, and the workflows that move a case forward. This alliance creates a more powerful experience for personal injury attorneys, enabling them to better understand the facts of a case, understand the law, identify what matters, and act on it.”

“Our priority is to deliver high-quality legal AI, support exceptional and efficient legal work, and meet our customers where they are,” said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO, LexisNexis Legal. “We’re delighted to collaborate with EvenUp to help mutual personal injury law firm customers benefit from world-class legal AI in the environments where they already work, giving them trusted legal insight when they need it and the full power of Lexis+ with Protégé for complex legal work.”

Within EvenUp’s Companion AI Assistant, LexisNexis Protégé for EvenUp will provide mutual customers with responses grounded in authoritative LexisNexis case law and statutes, with supporting source information and links to the underlying authority in Lexis+ with Protégé.

Within Lexis+ with Protégé, mutual customers will be able to draw on EvenUp’s personal injury case intelligence to inform their legal work, generate multi-format legal documents with agentic drafting, and save documents to the corresponding EvenUp case.

The capabilities are expected to be available later this year.

For more information on AI-powered offerings from LexisNexis, visit www.lexisnexis.com/ai. For more information on EvenUp, visit www.evenuplaw.com.

About EvenUp

EvenUp is on a mission to close the justice gap with AI-powered technology that empowers personal injury firms to deliver higher standards of representation and fairer outcomes for millions of injury victims. EvenUp is the first proactive AI platform that streamlines workflows, automates documents, and provides actionable insights across the entire case lifecycle. EvenUp is backed by leading investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, B Capital, REV, the venture capital arm of RELX, which owns LexisNexis, Premji Invest, Lightspeed, Bain Capital Ventures (BCV), SignalFire, NFX, DCM, and more.

About LexisNexis® Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides AI-powered legal, regulatory, business information, analytics, and workflows that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,900 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.