Shumaker Partner Tricia W. Magee Named to North Carolina Lawyers Weekly and Mecklenburg Times’ 50 Most Influential Women for Second Time

“Tricia’s selection as one of North Carolina’s 50 Most Influential Women is a well-deserved recognition of her leadership, legal skill, and commitment to serving clients and the community,” said Andy Culicerto, Managing Partner of Shumaker’s Charlotte and Greenville offices.

CHARLOTTE, NC — Shumaker Partner Tricia W. Magee has been selected by North Carolina Lawyers Weekly and Mecklenburg Times as a member of the 2026 class of 50 Most Influential Women. The annual recognition highlights women who shape and elevate North Carolina’s legal and business communities through leadership, business acumen, mentoring, community involvement, and meaningful impact through their work.

Tricia is a seasoned litigator and partner at Shumaker, where she serves as a Labor & Employment Service Line Lead. With more than two decades of experience, she is known for her commanding courtroom presence and her ability to navigate complex, high-profile legal matters at the trial and appellate levels in both state and federal courts. Her practice centers on litigation, including labor and employment, intellectual property, sports law, and other complex commercial litigation.

Tricia brings a rare and valuable perspective to clients, shaped by her 18-year tenure as career law clerk to Judge Frank D. Whitney, U.S. District Judge for the Western District of North Carolina. During her service with the federal bench, she played a central role in the court’s adjudication of thousands of civil and criminal matters and provided trusted counsel to the court in more than 150 federal jury and bench trials. That extensive behind-the-scenes experience informs every aspect of her practice today, giving clients meaningful insight into how judges and juries evaluate facts, assess arguments, and reach decisions.

“Tricia’s selection as one of North Carolina’s 50 Most Influential Women is a well-deserved recognition of her leadership, legal skill, and commitment to serving clients and the community,” said Andy Culicerto, Managing Partner of Shumaker’s Charlotte and Greenville offices. “Her depth of experience, strategic judgment, and steady approach to complex litigation make her an invaluable resource to our clients and a respected leader within the firm.”

Beyond her work in North Carolina, Tricia is a versatile litigator with a national footprint, representing clients in courts across the country. She is also frequently sought after to serve as local counsel for clients navigating the nuances of federal courts throughout North Carolina. Her ability to anticipate judicial reasoning makes her a strategic partner in high-stakes litigation, including nationally publicized sports industry disputes and complex collegiate athletics matters.

In addition to her litigation practice, Tricia is an engaged community leader with a strong commitment to organizational effectiveness and governance. She has held director and executive leadership roles with several notable nonprofits, including serving as past President of the Junior League of Charlotte and past Board Chair for Charlotte Family Housing. Her leadership is rooted in strategic risk management, operational clarity, and impactful board engagement.

Tricia’s career reflects a dedication to both public service and private sector excellence. She was named to the 2019 Class of 50 Most Influential Women by North Carolina Lawyers Weekly, served as the appointed Chair of the Merit Selection Panel for the Selection of the U.S. Magistrate Judge in the Western District of North Carolina, is a graduate of Leadership Charlotte, and has also been recognized as one of the “Top 50 Women Leaders in Law for 2026” by Women We Admire.

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