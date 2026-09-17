Shumaker Advisors Expands Northwest Florida Presence with Pensacola Government Affairs Leader Sara R. Lefevers

“Sara has been a tremendous advocate for Baptist Health Care in Pensacola and for the broader Pensacola community,” said Ashton Hayward, Principal at Shumaker Advisors and former Mayor of Pensacola.

PENSACOLA, FL. — Shumaker Advisors is further strengthening its Florida government affairs and public policy capabilities with the addition of Sara R. Lefevers as Vice President, expanding the firm’s presence in Pensacola and its commitment to serving clients throughout Northwest Florida.

Sara brings extensive experience in government relations, public affairs, health care, community impact, and nonprofit leadership at the local, state, and federal levels. Her deep roots in Pensacola and Escambia County, combined with her experience navigating complex policy issues, position her to help clients throughout the region advance priorities that support their organizations and the communities they serve.

“Sara has been a tremendous advocate for Baptist Health Care in Pensacola and for the broader Pensacola community,” said Ashton Hayward, Principal at Shumaker Advisors and former Mayor of Pensacola. “Her understanding of Northwest Florida, her relationships throughout the region, and her ability to bring people together around important issues will be a tremendous asset to Shumaker Advisors and its clients. We are excited to see her continue that work in this next chapter.”

In her role at Shumaker Advisors, Sara focuses on government relations and advocacy for clients across the health care, human services, education, and nonprofit sectors. She helps organizations navigate complex policy environments, build meaningful relationships with decision makers, and advance priorities that strengthen the communities they serve.

“Sara brings a rare combination of government affairs expertise, health care experience, and a genuine understanding of the communities impacted by public policy,” said Ron Christaldi, Shumaker Partner and President/CEO of Shumaker Advisors Florida, LLC. “She understands how to navigate government while never losing sight of the people and organizations behind the issues. Her perspective will be invaluable to our clients and add meaningful depth to our Florida team, particularly as we continue to expand our presence and relationships in Northwest Florida.”

Prior to joining Shumaker Advisors, Sara managed government relations for Baptist Health Care in Pensacola at the local, state, and federal levels, while overseeing the organization’s community impact reporting and development efforts. Her industry experience gives her a firsthand understanding of the policy challenges facing health systems and the broader communities they serve.

Sara previously served as Executive Director and Director of External Relations of the Pensacola Chamber of Commerce Foundation, where she managed government relations, developed and advocated for the chamber’s legislative priorities, helped guide its 2030 Strategic Plan, and supported the Leadership Pensacola program. Her work in Pensacola and Escambia County has given her a thorough understanding of the region’s economic, civic, health care, and community priorities.

Her public service experience includes serving on the staff of Congressman Matt Gaetz, where she oversaw district office operations, managed district events, and led community outreach and relationship-building efforts. She also has worked on numerous political campaigns as both a staff member and volunteer coordinator, providing her with a broad understanding of the legislative and political process.

“People matter and therefore, policy matters,” said Sara. “Policy shapes how people thrive, and I am excited to join Shumaker Advisors and work alongside a team that is committed to helping clients navigate government and advocate for policies that make a meaningful difference. I am especially excited to continue serving the Pensacola community and organizations throughout Northwest Florida in this new capacity.”

Sara’s addition follows the recent arrival of Rick Lindstrom, who joined Shumaker Advisors to further strengthen the firm’s Florida government affairs and public policy capabilities. A registered professional lobbyist with more than 20 years of government relations experience, Rick advises clients on complex legislative, regulatory, budget, and public policy matters before the Florida Legislature, Cabinet, state agencies, and local governments.

“Building a great government affairs practice is about more than having relationships in the right places. It requires people who understand the issues, know how decisions get made, and can translate that knowledge into strategies that move priorities forward,” said Ron Christaldi. “Sara brings that perspective, and her addition, following Rick’s arrival, continues our intentional investment in building a premier government affairs team in Florida. Together, these additions strengthen our ability to serve clients across the state, including in Northwest Florida.”

With the continued growth of its Florida team, Shumaker Advisors is expanding its ability to provide clients with strategic government relations, public policy, and advocacy services grounded in experience, relationships, and an understanding of the issues shaping the state’s future. The firm’s growing presence in Pensacola and Northwest Florida reflects its commitment to being a long-term partner to businesses, health care organizations, nonprofits, and community leaders throughout the region.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Moving forward with confidence. Shumaker’s team of 300+ attorneys and advisors works together to help move your business forward with confidence.