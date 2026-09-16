Washington’s Independent Contractor Rules Don’t Shield Carriers from Crash Claims

Carriers that assume the independent contractor agreement will carry the argument are usually surprised by the record that gets subpoenaed. The contract is one document among dozens, and it’s rarely the persuasive one.

Federal worker classification policy has moved in employers’ favor for two years running. In May 2025, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division issued Field Assistance Bulletin 2025-1, directing investigators to stop applying the 2024 independent contractor rule and revert to the older economic reality framework. In February 2026, the department proposed formal rulemaking to lock that posture in. Washington businesses that lean on contractor labor, and the state’s trucking companies in particular, have read the shift as broad relief.

It isn’t, and Washington is a specific reason why. This state runs several different classification tests for different purposes, they don’t produce the same answer, and none of them is the test the DOL was adjusting. For a Washington carrier, the classification question that matters most is decided in state court under state agency law, and the answer there has nothing to do with federal wage rulemaking.

Washington already told us the tests diverge

The controlling Washington authority on driver classification is Anfinson v. FedEx Ground Package System, Inc., 174 Wn.2d 851 (2012). A class of roughly 320 Washington delivery drivers sued for overtime under the Minimum Wage Act and uniform reimbursement under the Industrial Welfare Act. The parties agreed the drivers’ status was the whole case. They disagreed about which test decided it.

FedEx argued the common law right-to-control standard governed. The plaintiffs argued the federal economic dependence test controlled. The trial court split the difference with a hybrid instruction that centered right to control while nodding at economic dependence factors, and the jury found the drivers were independent contractors. The Washington Supreme Court held the instruction was erroneous and prejudicial, and that the economic dependence test governs Minimum Wage Act claims.

The part Washington employers tend to skip is the limitation. Anfinson decided the wage question. It did not adopt economic dependence as the universal Washington test for anything else. Tort liability still runs on right to control, which Washington courts describe as the retention of a right to direct the manner in which work is performed. Kamla v. Space Needle Corp., 147 Wn.2d 114 (2002), draws that line carefully: a general right to stop work, inspect progress, receive reports, or demand contract compliance isn’t enough. The hirer has to be involved in method.

So a Washington carrier can hold contractor status under the Minimum Wage Act and lose it in a negligence suit, or the reverse. The same relationship, the same paperwork, two different outcomes. Workers hit the same problem from the other side, where misclassification costs for injured workers show up as denied workers’ compensation and unreplaced lost wages. The label doesn’t travel between doctrines.

Washington adopted the federal leasing rule for its own carriers

There’s a further wrinkle that catches purely intrastate Washington operators. Federal leasing regulations at 49 CFR Part 376 require that when a carrier operates equipment it doesn’t own, the written lease must grant the carrier exclusive possession, control, and use of that equipment, and must state that the carrier assumes complete responsibility for its operation. Most Washington businesses assume that’s an interstate problem.

It isn’t, because the Washington State Patrol motor carrier rules adopt Part 376 in its entirety for motor carriers used in intrastate or interstate commerce alike. A Washington company hauling freight from Spokane to Yakima and never crossing a state line operates under the same leasing requirement as a national fleet.

Follow that into an owner-operator arrangement. Washington law requires the carrier, as a condition of operating legally, to contract for precisely the control that establishes an employment relationship at common law. Courts in multiple jurisdictions have developed statutory employee doctrine out of this tension, holding that a carrier cannot invoke the independent contractor label to escape responsibility for a driver operating under its authority and its placard. The Texas Court of Appeals stated it plainly in Morris v. JTM Materials, Inc., 78 S.W.3d 28 (2002), finding an interstate carrier vicariously liable as a matter of law under the federal safety regulations for its statutory employee drivers.

The structure most Washington carriers built to manage wage exposure was never designed to survive that argument.

Washington’s damages rules move the fight to defendant identity

Three features of Washington law together explain why classification becomes the central battleground in a serious crash case here.

First, Washington’s pure comparative fault statute allows a plaintiff to recover even when mostly at fault, with the award reduced by their percentage of responsibility. A defendant in a contributory negligence state can sometimes defeat a claim outright by proving the plaintiff shared blame. In Washington, that argument reduces exposure but doesn’t eliminate it. Second, Washington doesn’t permit punitive damages in these cases, which caps the upside on egregious conduct and pushes the analysis toward compensatory value. Third, RCW 4.16.080 gives injured parties three years from the date of injury to file, long enough for a thorough investigation of corporate relationships before the pleading deadline.

Add those together and the Washington defense playbook narrows. Fault-shifting won’t end the case. Punitive exposure isn’t the threat. What determines the actual value of the claim is which parties can be reached, and that turns almost entirely on the employment relationship. Federal minimum insurance for commercial carriers runs from $750,000 to $5 million, depending on cargo, while an owner-operator’s individual policy may sit well below the cost of a single catastrophic injury.

This is why attorneys handling truck accident claims in Washington state work the relationship before they work the collision. Establishing that the carrier directed how, when, and where the driver operated is what converts a claim capped by one policy into a claim reaching the carrier’s coverage. The crash facts decide whether anyone is liable. The relationship decides whether anyone is solvent.

What Washington discovery actually reaches

Carriers that assume the independent contractor agreement will carry the argument are usually surprised by the record that gets subpoenaed. The contract is one document among dozens, and it’s rarely the persuasive one.

Dispatch records show whether the carrier assigned loads or the driver chose them. Telematics and GPS data show whether routes were prescribed. Hours-of-service logs show who set the schedule. Onboarding and training materials show whether the carrier instructed the driver on method, which is the Kamla question exactly. The compensation structure shows whether the driver carried real profit-and-loss risk. Communications between dispatchers and drivers around delivery windows tend to be the most damaging category, because they show operational control in the carrier’s own words.

Much of this evidence exists only because Washington law requires carriers to generate it. The federal regulations governing commercial trucking cases that WAC 446-65-010 imports into state law mandate driver qualification files, inspection reports, and hours-of-service documentation for intrastate operators. A Washington carrier arguing it exercised no meaningful control over a driver has to account for a paper trail the state obligated it to create, documenting the supervision it says it never performed.

What this means for Washington employers

None of this is an argument against contractor models. Owner-operator arrangements are legitimate and aren’t going anywhere in Washington freight. The argument is narrower: a structure built around one exposure shouldn’t be assumed to handle the others.

Washington businesses using contractor labor in any operation with third-party injury potential, whether that’s freight, delivery, field service, or construction, need the analysis run on both tracks. The wage question is answered under Anfinson and the current federal enforcement posture. The tort question is answered under Kamla’s retained control standard and, for motor carriers, under WAC 446-65-010 and the federal leasing rules it adopts. Those answers diverge more often than counsel expects, particularly where operational practice has drifted from what the contract describes, and nobody has compared the two since execution.

There’s a documentation problem embedded here, too. Washington carriers build compliance programs that generate detailed oversight records to satisfy the State Patrol, while maintaining a legal position that they exercise no control over their drivers. Those two things sit badly together in a deposition. The compliance function and the liability position should be designed by people who’ve talked to each other.

The federal rulemaking will likely finish in some form, and federal wage enforcement will stay comparatively relaxed. It won’t touch Washington agency law, Washington’s comparative fault regime, or the leasing rules the State Patrol has adopted as its own. Washington employers reading the federal signal as general relief on contractor classification are reading a narrow development far too widely.