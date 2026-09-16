Douglas A. Cherry and Mindi M. Richter Selected as Florida Trend Legal Elite NOTABLE Intellectual Property Attorneys

Together, Doug and Mindi bring decades of experience helping businesses, entrepreneurs, public entities, and nonprofit organizations navigate complex IP matters.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL — Shumaker Partner Douglas A. Cherry and St. Petersburg Managing Partner Mindi M. Richter have been selected as Florida Trend Legal Elite NOTABLE Intellectual Property Attorneys, recognizing their outstanding contributions to the field of intellectual property (IP) law and their leadership in serving clients across Florida and beyond.

Florida Trend’s Legal Elite NOTABLE program recognizes exceptional attorneys across various practice areas and disciplines. Honorees are selected through nominations by industry peers and business associates, followed by an editorial review process that highlights attorneys who demonstrate professional excellence, leadership, and meaningful impact within the legal community.

“Doug and Mindi exemplify the depth, sophistication, and client-focused service that define Shumaker’s IP practice,” said Patrick Horne, Partner & Intellectual Property National Service Line Leader at Shumaker. “Their selection as Florida Trend Legal Elite NOTABLE Intellectual Property Attorneys reflects not only their technical skill but also their dedication to helping clients protect, manage, and enforce their valuable intellectual property assets.”

Doug serves as Shumaker’s Intellectual Property Service Line Lead and Technology Industry Sector Co-Chair. He brings extensive transactional, litigation and mediation experience to high-profile IP and technology matters. As a Certified Intellectual Property Law Specialist by The Florida Bar Board of Legal Specialization and Education, Doug handles a broad range of trademark, copyright, and trade secret matters. He represents corporations, municipalities, nonprofits, start-ups, and entrepreneurs across varied industries, including technology, health care, law enforcement, and manufacturing. He consults clients and attorneys in e-commerce, software and website agreements, technology performance and domain name disputes, employment and consultant agreements, and technology licensing. Doug is also a founding member of Shumaker’s Data Breach Team.

Recognized as a leader in the industry, Doug’s professional recognitions includes Legal 500 U.S. City Elite, Florida–Intellectual Property, 2026; Florida Legal Elite by Florida Trend magazine in 2015, 2016, 2020, and 2021; and WTR 1000: The World’s Leading Trademark Professionals, 2024–2026, among other honors.

Mindi is board certified by The Florida Bar as an Intellectual Property Law Specialist. She litigates IP cases around the country, including trademark, patent, and copyright infringement, as well as trade secret misappropriation, unfair competition, and domain name disputes. Mindi also frequently handles trademark cases before the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board of the United States Patent and Trademark Office and counsels clients in developing patent, copyright, and trademark portfolios.

Widely regarded for her legal acumen, Mindi has been recognized by WTR 1000: The World’s Leading Trademark Professionals, 2024; Best Lawyers as “Tampa Litigation–Intellectual Property Lawyer of the Year,” 2026, and “Tampa Copyright Lawyer of the Year,” 2025; Florida Trend Legal Elite Notable Managing Partner; and Florida Legal Elite by Florida Trend magazine, 2016–2017, among other accolades.

Together, Doug and Mindi bring decades of experience helping businesses, entrepreneurs, public entities, and nonprofit organizations navigate complex IP matters.

Shumaker’s Intellectual Property Service Line helps clients protect, defend, and maximize the value of their IP assets in a global marketplace. From patents and trademarks to copyrights and trade secrets, our team is committed to providing the robust IP counsel necessary to stay competitive in today’s innovation-driven world.

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