Sandy Murman Continues Commitment to Tampa Bay with Appointment to USF College of Nursing Council of Advisors

Sandy also works with children in foster care through the Children’s Home Network and serves as a Guardian ad Litem.

Tampa, FL. — Shumaker Advisors Executive Vice President and Principal Local Practice Sandy Murman has been appointed to the University of South Florida (USF) Health College of Nursing’s Council of Advisors, furthering her longstanding commitment to the well-being of communities throughout Tampa Bay.

With more than 40 years of public service and community leadership experience, Sandy has worked to improve access to health care and essential services, address workforce needs, and advance initiatives benefiting children, families, and seniors.

“I am honored to join the USF Health College of Nursing Council of Advisors and have the opportunity to support the College’s important work,” said Sandy. “Nurses are at the heart of our health care system, and preparing the next generation of nurses is essential to the health and vitality of our communities. I look forward to bringing my experience in public policy, workforce development, and community service to the Council and helping advance opportunities for students, educators, and the patients they will ultimately serve.”

Sandy’s public service includes a decade as a Hillsborough County Commissioner for District 1 from 2010 to 2020. She was elected by her fellow commissioners to serve as Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners from 2014-2015 and again from 2017-2018. Prior to her time on the County Commission, she served eight years in the Florida House of Representatives, where she became the first Republican woman to serve as Speaker Pro-Tempore.

Health care and the needs of vulnerable populations have been central to Sandy’s career. During her tenure in the Florida Legislature, she held leadership positions on the House Appropriations Committee, Health and Human Services Appropriations Committee and Health Policy Council. She spearheaded initiatives involving nursing home reform, early childhood education funding, hospital funding and workforce development, among other efforts affecting children, seniors and working families.

As a Hillsborough County Commissioner, Sandy continued to champion initiatives designed to improve the health and quality of life of residents. Her work included efforts to combat the opioid crisis and homelessness, increase awareness and education surrounding human trafficking, address mental health and substance use issues through a successful jail diversion program, and improve services for children through the creation of a Blue Ribbon Committee for Child Safety.

“Sandy brings an extraordinary combination of public service leadership, health care policy experience, and deep community engagement to our Council of Advisors. Her decades of work supporting local communities will be invaluable as we continue to educate future nurses, address critical workforce needs, and elevate the health of the communities we serve,” said Usha Menon, PhD, RN, FAAN, FSBM, FAAAS, Dean of the USF Health College of Nursing and senior associate vice president of USF Health.

Sandy additionally served for 10 years on the CareerSource Tampa Bay Board of Directors, including as Vice Chairman, giving her extensive insight into workforce development and the challenges and opportunities facing employers and workers at the local, state and federal levels.

Her commitment to the Tampa Bay community extends well beyond her public service. Sandy has been directly involved with and recognized by more than 30 organizations dedicated to supporting children, families and the broader community. Her honors include the Leadership Award from Working Women of Tampa Bay, the Junior Achievement Outstanding Alumna Award and the YMCA Community Impact Award. She also was instrumental in founding the Pace Center for Girls in Tampa Bay and spearheaded the campaign to build the Glazer Children’s Museum.

Sandy remains actively engaged with organizations including Junior Achievement, Starting Right Now, Phoenix House, the Centre for Women and the Tampa Museum of Art. She works with children in foster care through the Children’s Home Network and serves as a Guardian ad Litem.

In her role with Shumaker Advisors, Sandy draws on her extensive government, health care, and community leadership experience to help clients navigate complex public policy issues and develop strategies that advance their priorities at the local, state, and federal levels.

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