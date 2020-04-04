LegalKart: Ushering in the Digital Age for Lawyers

By providing real-time updates on all legal matters and providing access to legal counsel from expert lawyers across the country, Legalkart will enhance transparency throughout the case life-cycle for corporate and business-related legal matters.

Founded in December 2018, LegalKart is India’s first practice management mobile app for legal professionals. In India, more than 95% of the legal professionals across all forums manages their practice manually and LegalKart became a key technology intervention for all legal professionals. It’s a unique practice management app wherein lawyers can build, manage and grow their legal practice and automate all their manual processes to be more efficient and updated.

LegalKart strives to bring a paradigm shift in the legal domain by leveraging cloud computing technology. It is currently the only player in the legal-tech domain assisting legal professionals in organizing their legal practice.

LegalKart aims to help lawyers in assigning tasks, synchronizing calendars and also providing advanced features like financial management, client management, document & team management. Legalkart also facilitates collaboration with other legal professionals at the same time. Legalkart is a free to download and use mobile App it also has an empanelment feature with added services for lawyers.

Founded by NLU (Jodhpur) alumni Dr. Arvind Singhathiya, the company is an amalgamation of technologists, philosophers, and executives who have come together with a firm commitment to build and improve practice management experience for all legal practitioners.

Legalkart sports an easy to use desktop dashboard and mobile App for MSMEs, Startups, and Corporates and is helping them in cutting their legal costs by 25% and bringing about 100% transparency on all legal transactions.

The app also aims to assist in ushering in a transition from traditional to digital lawyers.