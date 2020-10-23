Lex Machina Launches New State Court Module in New York

Lex Machina, a LexisNexis company, announced an exciting expansion of the company’s state court analytics. The New York County Supreme Court (“New York County”) module consists of more than 119,000 civil court cases, including class action cases and cases that have not yet filed a request for judicial intervention (“Pre-RJI Cases”). As with all of Lex Machina’s state court modules, it was built using dockets and documents. Users have access to over 600,000 already-downloaded documents including pleadings and important orders.

New York County was selected for the next module expansion because it is an essential venue for state court litigation. Located in the business epicenter of New York City, New York County is a key court for civil cases involving torts, tax, and commercial matters, and serves more than 1.6 million citizens in Manhattan alone. Lex Machina’s expansion into this tenth state court is an exciting milestone in the company’s mission of bringing Legal Analytics to all areas of the law. Lex Machina plans to release state court modules for all five New York City boroughs in the coming months.

The New York County state court module incorporates notable features such as filters for Pre- and Post-RJI cases and a class action tag. As Post-RJI cases only comprise 54% of the entire New York County case set, Lex Machina’s decision to include Pre-RJI cases in the data set facilitates a more comprehensive understanding of court activity. This state court module also includes an extensive collection of case types and document tags, including a case type filter for commercial division cases. The inclusion of these unique parameters enables users to find the most relevant information and analytics quickly and easily.

“The addition of New York County to Lex Machina’s state court roster is an important achievement for our team,” said Karl Harris, CEO of Lex Machina. “Lex Machina is the only source of comprehensive Legal Analytics for judges, law firms, attorneys, and parties in the nation’s two biggest state courts – Los Angeles and New York.”

Lex Machina works to understand court systems’ docketing practices and creates analytics that reflect the unique aspects of individual courts.​ The New York County Supreme Court has its own data collection infrastructure and nuances. This module covers nearly five years of court activity beginning with cases filed January 1, 2016 or later.

“LexisNexis is proud to deliver the best possible solutions to our customers, and help legal practitioners succeed with top-notch analytics,” said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO of LexisNexis North America. “New York is one of the key jurisdictions in our country, and we are excited to extend Lex Machina’s industry-leading capabilities to cover these important cases.”

