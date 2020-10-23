WEBINAR – A New Day in Court: Technology and the Legal System 

Webinar Q&A with Sascha Mehlhase, VP of Products at ABC Legal, Brandon Fuller, Founder of Docketly and CTO of ABC Legal, as well as ABC Legal’s own Radley Angelo, Head of Customer Success.

ABC Legal Services will be holding a free webinar online Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. PST | 2:30 p.m. EST called A New Day in Court: Technology and the Legal System.

Those interested can register for the free webinar here: https://www.abclegal.com/webinar-qa-with-sascha-mehlhase-brandon-fuller-abc-legal

Join ABC Legal Services for an in-depth look at how technology can help legal professionals improve access to the judicial system, as well as increase efficiency and effectiveness of day-to-day operations. The 1-hour webinar will also provide viewers with insight on:

How technology expands on services and quality you provide to customers.

How to improve overall efficiency and document management through smart technology use.

The importance of instilling trust and confidence with clients through technology.

Current trends and easy to adapt applications in legal technology.

As repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to unfold in the justice system, the expansion of technology into the legal industry is allowing courts to become an accessible service, rather than simply a place. This webinar will equip legal professionals with insight/best practices to better manage the inevitable shift, while also meeting the growing demands of your clients.

