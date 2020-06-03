Lex Machina Launches State Law Modules for California and Nevada

Lex Machina, a LexisNexis company, announced an exciting expansion of the company’s state court analytics. Consisting of more than 170,000 combined civil court cases in Sacramento County Superior Court and Clark County (Las Vegas) District Court, the new modules give practitioners critical insights about judges, courts, law firms, individual attorneys and parties in these state courts. By leveraging its Attorney Data Engine and other natural language processing technology, Lex Machina is the only legal analytics provider able to utilize state court documents to provide comprehensive coverage about the behavior of judges, law firms, attorneys, and parties in state courts.

Lex Machina is solving an immense technical challenge by taking complex, unstructured data and utilizing its software to allow practitioners to make data-driven decisions, develop winning case strategies, and win new business in brand new state court venues. Because there is no unified system for state courts analogous to PACER in federal courts, Lex Machina will continue to add its new State Court modules on a court-by-court basis, with an emphasis on strict data quality and integrity to ensure that legal professionals have access to the most complete, comprehensive, and accurate analytics available.

Lex Machina worked closely with the court systems to understand their docketing practices and create analytics that reflect the unique aspects of individual courts. The two new state courts – Sacramento County Superior Court (88,000+ cases) and Clark County (Las Vegas) District Court (82,000+ cases) – each have their own data collection infrastructure and nuances. These modules, and thus the substantial case numbers, cover four years of court activity beginning with cases filed January 1, 2016 or later.

The Sacramento and Clark County courts were selected for the next module expansions because they represent important data sets in the universe of state court analytics. The vast majority of cases in the United States are litigated in state courts, and Sacramento County Superior Court is an important venue for California state litigation. This court is located in the California State Capitol and is a key court for civil cases involving government entities and businesses.

Clark County District Court is the largest general jurisdiction court in Nevada, serving more than 2.1 million citizens in the Las Vegas area. It encompasses all municipalities and outlying communities of Clark County. Lex Machina’s expansion into a third state is an exciting milestone in accomplishing the company’s mission of bringing legal analytics to all areas of the law.

Lex Machina developed relationships with these two courts and was able to gather feedback from users practicing in Sacramento and Clark County. Lex Machina plans to continue expanding its state court coverage to a dozen U.S. state courts by the end of 2020, including additional metropolitan areas in Northern, Central, and Southern California.