LexCheck Appoints Vice President of Product and Unveils New Contract Playbooks

Vishal Singhania’s leadership and the latest innovations in contract acceleration reinforce LexCheck’s commitment to helping businesses grow faster.

NEW YORK – LexCheck, the leading AI-powered contract acceleration and intelligence platform, announced Vishal Singhania has joined the company as its new Vice President of Product, and the launch of two new products for procurement and private equity (PE) firms to accelerate businesses’ growth by helping companies agree and close deals faster.

Singhania brings over two decades of experience in product management and leadership. He joins LexCheck from Medallia, where he served as senior director of artificial intelligence products and led their flagship Text Analytics product. Additionally, Singhania previously held senior positions at companies such as NetBaseQuid, Oracle and other Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) startups. In his new role, Singhania will oversee product management and design of LexCheck’s AI-powered platform to help legal professionals work more efficiently and effectively.

“LexCheck’s continuous platform R&D is what ultimately drew me to the company,” said Singhania. “Their AI tools for contracts are only the beginning of what we’re working on, but the value these bring to a business is immediately clear. By automating the review of contracts like SaaS agreement processes and PE NDAs, we’re enabling our clients to move deals forward faster, ultimately driving growth for their organizations.”

Companies can immediately deploy these offerings as co-pilots in deal processes within private equity, sales and procurement teams.

Their Core Software Procurement Playbook expedites the review of SaaS agreements, enabling businesses to remain competitive through software procurement while ensuring all legal requirements are met. Use cases include:

Software-as-a-Service Agreements

Software Licensing Agreements

End-User Licensing Agreements (EULAs)

Terms of Service (for software services)

The Core PE NDA Playbook is a comprehensive guide to negotiating and reviewing NDAs in the private equity industry. As PE firms face pressure to deploy capital, they must evaluate many target companies, each requiring an NDA before the process can begin. This new playbook will help PE firms review key concepts in an NDA, including:

Retained CI

The term (i.e., duration) of the NDA

Definition of “Representatives”

Non-solicitation clauses

No contact clauses

To learn more about LexCheck’s Core Software Procurement Playbook and Core PE NDA Playbook, please visit https://www.lexcheck.com/platform/contract-playbook.

