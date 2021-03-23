Maddin, Hauser, Roth & Heller, P.C. Welcomes Shareholder Robert M. Horwitz

Maddin, Hauser, Roth & Heller, P.C., is pleased to announce that Robert M. Horwitz has joined the firm as a shareholder in the Financial Services and Real Property Litigation practice group.

The announcement was made by Martin S. Frenkel, co-chair of the firm’s Financial Services and Real Property Litigation group. “Rob is an established professional with considerable experience in the specialized financial services industry. His focus on cutting-edge issues in this area will expand our firm’s already deep capabilities to provide our local and national clients with practical legal guidance into the future,” said Frenkel.

Horwitz is an accomplished litigator and compliance attorney with extensive financial services-related knowledge and experience, including consumer credit and accounts receivable management.

Horwitz’s practice focuses on litigation (individual and class actions), and regulatory and compliance issues arising under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), and the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA).

Horwitz has 27 years of experience, including 19 years at a national/Am Law 200 Law Firm, where he handled FDCPA/FCRA/TCPA issues and counseled clients on CFPB (Consumer Financial Protection Bureau) issues, including supervisory examinations and compliance management systems. He also worked as in-house counsel at a publicly-traded company in the financial industry, where he managed an FTC investigation and established debt collection and credit reporting compliance practices, and later served as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of a technology vendor focused on the financial services sector.

Horwitz earned his Bachelor of Arts degree, with distinction, in political science and history from the University of Michigan and his Juris Doctor from Wayne State University.

