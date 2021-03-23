Maddin Hauser Welcomes Associate Michelle C. Ruggirello to Its Complex Litigation and Risk Advisory Group

Maddin, Hauser, Roth & Heller, P.C., is pleased to announce that Michelle C. Ruggirello has joined the firm as an associate attorney in the firm’s Complex Litigation and Risk Advisory practice group.

The announcement was made by the firm’s President and CEO, Steven D. Sallen. “With her experience handling a diverse range of litigation matters, Michelle will enhance our firm’s ability to provide clients with comprehensive legal guidance,” said Sallen.

In her practice, Ruggirello handles a broad range of corporate, real estate and employment disputes.

Ruggirello began her legal career as an assistant prosecuting attorney in Detroit, where she first-chaired jury and bench trials for a variety of matters including civil forfeiture, criminal fraud, and property crimes. Moving to private practice, Ruggirello has handled an array of complex litigation cases including insurance and employment matters, most recently concentrating her practice on eminent domain matters.

In 2011, Ruggirello graduated magna cum laude from Notre Dame Law School where she was a member of the moot court team and served as a research assistant to Professor Jennifer Mason McAward. In 2006, she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree summa cum laude from the University of Notre Dame, where she worked as a research assistant for the Notre Dame Haiti Program, assisting in securing millions of dollars of grants for the program.

Ruggirello was recognized in the inaugural edition of the Best Lawyers®: Ones to Watch for her work in Labor and Employment Law.

With more than 90 consecutive years of legal expertise representing business enterprises, with a focus on the real estate, insurance, and financial services industries, Maddin, Hauser, Roth & Heller, P.C., is a high-performance, preeminent business law firm with national reach, providing ethical and practical legal guidance from leading attorneys in their fields. For additional information, please visit maddinhauser.com.