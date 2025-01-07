Man Sentenced to Over Thirteen Years in Federal Prison for Armed Robbery of Indianapolis Gas Station and Shooting of an Employee

After shooting the victim, Tracy told him to “have a good day bro.”

INDIANAPOLIS — George Tracy, 21, of Indianapolis, has been sentenced to 159 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to court documents, on November 22, 2022, George Tracy robbed the Mobile gas station located on Central Ave in Indianapolis, Indiana. During the robbery, Tracy shot his firearm on three occasions in the direction of the employee behind the counter and stole approximately two-hundred dollars from the register. The final shot fired hit the employee in the left upper leg, resulting in hospitalization. After shooting the victim, Tracy told him to “have a good day bro.”

The robbery and shooting were recorded on video surveillance. Officers conducted a search of Tracy’s home and located the firearm that was used during the robbery and the clothes Tracy was seen wearing in the surveillance footage.

“Our hearts go out to the victim of this senseless shooting, who will carry the scars and trauma from this vicious crime for the rest of their life,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Armed, violent criminals like this man rob the entire community of our sense of safety and security in our workplaces. The serious federal prison sentence imposed here demonstrates that these crimes will not be tolerated by federal law enforcement. Working closely with our partners at the FBI, IMPD, and all our law enforcement partners, our federal prosecutors will continue to bring cases targeting these serious offenders as we seek to reduce gun violence.”

FBI and IMPD investigated this case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge James R. Sweeney.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremy C. Fugate, who prosecuted this case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.