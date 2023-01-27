Mark Wagoner Appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of Paramount Health Care

“I’m honored to chair the Paramount Board of Directors and to continue to build the exceptional network of health care providers that Paramount makes available to its members,” Mark said.

TOLEDO, OH – Paramount Health Care (Paramount), a division of ProMedica, has appointed Shumaker Partner Mark Wagoner to serve as Board Chair, effective January 2, 2023. The appointment also provides Mark a seat on ProMedica’s Board of Directors.

Established in 1988, Paramount is a locally owned and operated health insurance company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, with over 500 local employees and more than 75,000 members. Paramount’s mission is to improve the health and well-being of its members by providing each one an exceptional experience through compassion, innovation, teamwork, and excellence.

“We are excited to welcome Mark as the Chairman of Paramount’s Board of Directors and a member of ProMedica’s Board of Directors,” said Arturo Polizzi, President and CEO of ProMedica. “His professional expertise and deep understanding of our community make him a valuable asset to our boards, and we are happy to have his guidance as we continue to advance our mission to improve health and well-being.”

“I’m honored to chair the Paramount Board of Directors and to continue to build the exceptional network of health care providers that Paramount makes available to its members,” Mark said.

In addition, Mark currently serves as Chair of the Antirust Committee of the Ohio State Bar Association and is a former Chair of the Judiciary Committee and Majority Whip of the Ohio Senate. He is a current board member of the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and one of three Ohio designates on the Life Member Committee of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. He is a previous board member of the Ohio Access to Justice Foundation, which functions as Ohio’s umbrella funding organization for legal aid.

In addition to his active litigation practice, Mark is also the founder of Shumaker Advisors, the firm’s multi-state and federal government affairs practice, and serves as Chairman of Shumaker Advisors Ohio.

