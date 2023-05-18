Maynard Nexsen Expands Capabilities with Addition of Four New Attorneys in Key Markets

Firm broadens its operations in Austin, TX, Charlotte, NC and Raleigh, NC.
Texas and North Carolina – Maynard Nexsen, a national law firm operating out of 23 offices in 10 states and Washington, D.C., is pleased to announce the addition of four highly-skilled attorneys to its practices in key markets. On the heels of a merger combining two client-centered firms focused on further expansion in high-growth, high-opportunity markets, these hires represent Maynard Nexsen’s commitment to broadening services in these target regions.
Joining the Austin, Texas office:
- Rachael K. Padgett is an insurance regulatory attorney that focuses her diverse practice in health care and benefits. She counsels managed care clients on insurance regulatory matters, license applications, product filings and compliance with other health related laws. She also represents institutional and individual clients in transactions, administrative proceedings and litigation, as well as counseling on operational and regulatory issues.
- Lana L. Freeman advises clients on insurance and regulatory matters, including all aspects of licensing, contract review, and administrative processes. She provides counseling and preparation of regulatory filings, company formations, admissions, reorganizations, and mergers and acquisitions of regulated entities. As a former General Counsel for the Texas Senate Committee on State Affairs, Lana was responsible for policy issues on matters affecting regulated entities and she uses this experience to serve her clients.
Joining the Charlotte, North Carolina office:
- Vanessa Perez-Ramos is a registered patent attorney with more than 20 years’ experience supporting clients in patent prosecution. Vanessa leverages her patent office experience to provide meaningful and cost-effective intellectual property protection for her clients. She is experienced supporting intellectual property matters in support of diverse industries, including but not limited to organic and inorganic chemistry, biochemistry, chemical engineering, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor manufacturing, steel products, and biology.
Joining the Raleigh, North Carolina office:
- Lindsey B. Nelson relies on her near decade of experience handling labor and employment cases to provide reliable counsel to clients on routine and complex matters. She has served as the lead attorney handling a wide array of employment matters, including litigation of Title VII, ADA, ADEA, FMLA, and EPA claims in federal and state courts.
Maynard Nexsen’s continued strategic growth is in line with the firm’s dedication to providing top-tier legal services to clients across the nation. With the expanded capabilities and geographic reach added by these four professionals, the firm continues to be well-positioned to handle any legal matter that clients may face.
Jeff Grantham, CEO and Managing Shareholder said, “The addition of these four talented attorneys to our Austin, Raleigh, and Charlotte offices is a significant step towards expanding our capabilities and services to our clients in these very important markets. We are thrilled to welcome them, especially during this exciting period of growth for our firm.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Rachael, Lana, Vanessa, and Lindsey to the Maynard Nexsen family,” said Leighton Lord, President and Chief Strategy Officer. “This marks another meaningful step in the strategic growth of our Firm, and their varying expertise and impressive experience will be a valuable asset to our clients. ”
Maynard Nexsen proudly serves clients from 23 offices in the following markets:
- Alabama: Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery
- California: Los Angeles, San Francisco
- Florida: Miami, Orlando
- Georgia: Atlanta
- Iowa: Des Moines
- New York: New York City
- North Carolina: Charlotte, Greensboro, Raleigh
- South Carolina: Charleston, Columbia, Greenville, Hilton Head/Bluffton, Myrtle Beach
- Tennessee: Nashville
- Texas: Austin, Dallas
- Washington, D.C.
About Maynard Nexsen
Maynard Nexsen is a full-service law firm with more than 550 attorneys in 23 offices from coast to coast across the United States. Maynard Nexsen formed in 2023 when two successful, client-centered firms combined to form a powerful national team. Maynard Nexsen’s list of clients spans a wide range of industry sectors and includes both public and private companies.
