Maynard Nexsen Expands Capabilities with Addition of Four New Attorneys in Key Markets

Maynard Nexsen’s continued strategic growth is in line with the firm’s dedication to providing top-tier legal services to clients across the nation. With the expanded capabilities and geographic reach added by these four professionals, the firm continues to be well-positioned to handle any legal matter that clients may face.

Jeff Grantham, CEO and Managing Shareholder said, “The addition of these four talented attorneys to our Austin, Raleigh, and Charlotte offices is a significant step towards expanding our capabilities and services to our clients in these very important markets. We are thrilled to welcome them, especially during this exciting period of growth for our firm.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Rachael, Lana, Vanessa, and Lindsey to the Maynard Nexsen family,” said Leighton Lord, President and Chief Strategy Officer. “This marks another meaningful step in the strategic growth of our Firm, and their varying expertise and impressive experience will be a valuable asset to our clients. ”

Maynard Nexsen proudly serves clients from 23 offices in the following markets:

Alabama: Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery

California: Los Angeles, San Francisco

Florida: Miami, Orlando

Georgia: Atlanta

Iowa: Des Moines

New York: New York City

North Carolina: Charlotte, Greensboro, Raleigh

South Carolina: Charleston, Columbia, Greenville, Hilton Head/Bluffton, Myrtle Beach

Tennessee: Nashville

Texas: Austin, Dallas

Washington, D.C.

