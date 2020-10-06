McKeen & Associates Attorneys Named Super Lawyers

Six McKeen & Associates attorneys were recently named as Super Lawyers for 2020, and five as Rising Stars. A Super Lawyer and Rising Star distinction is garnered through professional recommendations, independent research, and peer evaluations. Less than five percent of attorneys in each state are recognized as Super Lawyers and less than 2.5 percent as Rising Stars.

Brian McKeen, managing partner, was named to the Super Lawyers list under the practice area of Medical Malpractice, Plaintiff, along with Jody Aaron, Richard Counsman, Terry Dawes, and Norman Rosen. David Tirella was named in the practice area of General, Plaintiff.

McKeen attorneys Steven Hurbis; Andrew Kay; Kenneth Lee; John Malone and Erik Proulx were named as Rising Stars in the practice area of Medical Malpractice, Plaintiff.

McKeen & Associates, P.C. is a leader in representing individuals injured by the negligence of others particularly in or by hospitals and physicians. In addition, McKeen & Associates, P.C. has successfully represented clients injured in a variety of other circumstances. Based in Detroit, McKeen & Associates represents clients in both federal and state courts brought throughout Michigan and the United States. For more information, visit www.mckeenassociates.com.