Michigan Auto Law Attorneys Earn Multiple Industry Honors

Michigan Auto Law has announced that 12 of its attorneys have recently been honored with the legal profession’s top awards, including 2020 Michigan Super Lawyers; 2020 Rising Stars; The Best Lawyers in America© for 2021; and 2021 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch. Michigan Auto Law attorneys earned 18 awards altogether.

According to Steve Gursten, Michigan Auto Law President, “I am so pleased to announce these honors for our attorneys. I have always said, the legal awards and honors that our attorneys receive are a lot more meaningful and rewarding because of what they represent. We believe in putting clients first, stressing communication and dignity, and knowing that if you put in the work and time on cases, that the results you achieve will lead to the best settlements and verdict results. That is what all of these legal awards and honors that we receive reflect.”

Gursten continued, “It is especially gratifying to see Kevin H. Seiferheld selected for inclusion in the Best Lawyers in America 2021, as well as Jordan M. Jones named in the 2021 Edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch. This was the first year both attorneys have been recognized by their peers with these awards for their hard work and dedication in the legal field.”

Gursten continued, “It is also gratifying to see Joshua R. Terebelo, Jordan M. Jones, Alexander P. Kemp, Rick J. Houghton and Alexus B. Ringstad being named on the 2020 Michigan Rising Stars list. This award recognizes no more than 2.5 percent of attorneys in each state. Here is the list of Michigan Auto Law attorneys and the awards they received:

Steven M. Gursten has been recognized on the Best Lawyers in America list annually for the past 12 years, named to the list of Michigan Super Lawyers for 13 years straight as well as included in Super Lawyers’ lists of the Top 50 and Top 100 lawyers in Michigan for the 10th straight year.

has been recognized on the list annually for the past 12 years, named to the list of Michigan Super Lawyers for 13 years straight as well as included in Super Lawyers’ lists of the Top 50 and Top 100 lawyers in Michigan for the 10th straight year. Lawrence E. Gursten has been listed on The Best Lawyers in America list annually for the past 12 years and recognized on the list of Michigan Super Lawyers for 14 years straight.

has been listed on list annually for the past 12 years and recognized on the list of Michigan Super Lawyers for 14 years straight. Leonard M. Koltonow has been recognized on The Best Lawyers in America list annually for the past 7 years and selected as a Michigan Super Lawyer for 13 years straight. He has been named one of the top trial attorneys in the state by the Michigan Association for Justice.

has been recognized on list annually for the past 7 years and selected as a Michigan Super Lawyer for 13 years straight. He has been named one of the top trial attorneys in the state by the Michigan Association for Justice. Robert M. Raitt (Bobby) has been recognized on the Best Lawyers in America list annually for the past eight years, named to the list of Michigan Super Lawyers for 12 years straight as well as included in Super Lawyers’ lists of the Top 50 or Top 100 lawyers in Michigan for multiple years.

has been recognized on the list annually for the past eight years, named to the list of Michigan Super Lawyers for 12 years straight as well as included in Super Lawyers’ lists of the Top 50 or Top 100 lawyers in Michigan for multiple years. Kevin H. Seiferheld was recognized for the first time this year on the Best Lawyers in America list. He has also been selected as a Michigan Super Lawyer and Rising Star for multiple years since 2011. He has made the Michigan Lawyers Weekly list of the top-reported verdicts and settlements in the state for seven of the past eight years for recoveries he has obtained for his clients.

was recognized for the first time this year on the list. He has also been selected as a Michigan Super Lawyer and Rising Star for multiple years since 2011. He has made the Michigan Lawyers Weekly list of the top-reported verdicts and settlements in the state for seven of the past eight years for recoveries he has obtained for his clients. Thomas W. James has been selected as a Michigan Super Lawyer for multiple years since 2010 as well as included in Super Lawyers’ past list of the Top 50 Michigan Consumer Super Lawyers. He was also named a Michigan Lawyers Weekly Up and Coming Lawyer as well as a Michigan Association for Justice Pacesetter.

has been selected as a Michigan Super Lawyer for multiple years since 2010 as well as included in Super Lawyers’ past list of the Top 50 Michigan Consumer Super Lawyers. He was also named a Michigan Lawyers Weekly Up and Coming Lawyer as well as a Michigan Association for Justice Pacesetter. Brandon M. Hewitt has been recognized as a Michigan Super Lawyer annually since 2013 and has been named on Grand Rapids Magazine’s list of Top Lawyers for 2019 and 2020. He also recently became a member of the Executive Board of the Michigan Association of Justice.

has been recognized as a Michigan Super Lawyer annually since 2013 and has been named on Grand Rapids Magazine’s list of Top Lawyers for 2019 and 2020. He also recently became a member of the Executive Board of the Michigan Association of Justice. Joshua R. Terebelo has been recognized on the list of Michigan Rising Stars for multiple years since 2010. He was also named in the “Top 40 Under 40” by the National Trial Lawyers Association.

has been recognized on the list of Michigan Rising Stars for multiple years since 2010. He was also named in the “Top 40 Under 40” by the National Trial Lawyers Association. Jordan M. Jones was recognized for the first time this year on the Best Lawyers: Ones To Watch list for 2021 and has also been selected to the Michigan Super Lawyers’ Rising Stars list annually since 2015. He has also been named a Michigan Lawyers Weekly Up & Coming Lawyer.

was recognized for the first time this year on the Best Lawyers: Ones To Watch list for 2021 and has also been selected to the Michigan Super Lawyers’ Rising Stars list annually since 2015. He has also been named a Michigan Lawyers Weekly Up & Coming Lawyer. Alexander P. Kemp has been selected to the Michigan Super Lawyers’ Rising Stars list annually since 2018.

has been selected to the Michigan Super Lawyers’ Rising Stars list annually since 2018. Rick J. Houghton has been recognized on the Michigan Super Lawyers’ Rising Stars list annually since 2014 and has been named one of Grand Rapids Magazine’s Top Lawyers for 2020.

has been recognized on the Michigan Super Lawyers’ Rising Stars list annually since 2014 and has been named one of Grand Rapids Magazine’s Top Lawyers for 2020. Alexus B. Ringstad was recognized for the first time this year on the Super Lawyers’ Rising Stars list.

To learn more about the awards please visit our Honors and Awards page.

About Michigan Auto Law

Michigan Auto Law is the state’s largest law firm specializing in car, truck and motorcycle accidents, with more than 50 years of experience. Our lawyers obtain more million dollar auto accident settlements and verdicts for their clients than any other lawyer or law firm in Michigan. For a free consultation on your auto accident injury case click here or visit www.michiganautolaw.com