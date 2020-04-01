Two McKeen & Associates Attorneys Named to Top 10 Michigan Personal Injury Attorneys Under 40

The National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys recently named two McKeen & Associates attorneys, Steven Hurbis and Kenneth Lee, to its list of the Top 10 Personal Injury Attorneys Under 40 in Michigan.

The National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys is devoted to recognizing the top personal injury attorneys in the nation through a stringent selection process. Of the more than million personal injury attorneys in the nation, less than one percent make its lists.

“As a multi-generational firm, our young attorneys bring enthusiasm and energy to our practice that is highly valued,” says Brian McKeen, managing partner of McKeen & Associates. “I am very proud of Steven and Kenneth and they are very deserving of this recognition.”

McKeen & Associates, P.C. is a leader in representing individuals injured by the negligence of others particularly in or by hospitals and physicians. In addition, McKeen & Associates, P.C. has successfully represented clients injured in a variety of other circumstances. Based in Detroit, McKeen & Associates represents clients in both federal and state courts brought throughout Michigan and the United States. For more information, visit www.mckeenassociates.com.