McKeen & Associates Sues McLaren Port Huron for Man’s Death

McKeen & Associates announced it filed a case against McLaren Port Huron; Physician Healthcare Network in Fort Gratiot; and Cardiology Associates of Port Huron, for negligence leading to the death of a 54-year-old Macomb County man in the summer of 2018.

Anthony Kalogeridis of St. Clair Shores presented to McLaren Port Huron with abnormal EKGs, abnormal lab values including elevated troponin and shortness of breath, but was neglected for four hours without proper treatment and died of a heart attack.

“We believe Mr. Kalogeridis would have survived if timely and proper care had been taken,” said Brian McKeen, managing partner and founder of McKeen & Associates. “Instead, the husband and father of two was left sitting without care for four hours despite clear indications that he was having a heart attack. The physicians and health care system failed him.”

