McKeen & Associates Prevails in Rochester Hills Medical Negligence Case

Woman’s cancer diagnosis and treatment was delayed due to physician’s negligence.

DETROIT – McKeen & Associates attorneys Steven Hurbis and Ariel Kellersohn recently won a jury verdict in Oakland County Circuit Court for $1.2 million on behalf of a Lake Orion woman and her husband.

The jury found physicians at Michigan Orthopaedic Spine Surgeries, P.C. of Rochester Hills negligent in the evaluation and care of Patricia Stoll. The case involved a physician’s assistant and two orthopedic spine surgeons who failed to follow up on a mass that was noted on a CT Myelogram. Four months after the initial scan, the mass was noted to have doubled in size and was diagnosed by another clinician as cancer.

The jury awarded money to Stoll for her pain and suffering and to her husband for his loss of consortium.

“Doctors have a duty to inform their patients of test findings and to refer patients for further testing and imaging when recommended,” says Brian McKeen, McKeen & Associates founder. “These physicians blatantly ignored imaging results and recommendations for further investigation.”

The wonderful news is Stoll had surgery to remove the cancer and is cancer free today.

