Brian McKeen and McKeen & Associates Recognized for Supporting Children of Vietnam

The D.O.V.E. (Development of Vietnam Endeavors) Fund, whose mission is to provide humanitarian and development assistance to areas of Vietnam, recently recognized Brian McKeen and McKeen & Associates, for its steadfast support of the children of Vietnam.

The D.O.V.E. Fund Board of Trustees acknowledged McKeen and McKeen & Associates on its 20th anniversary with a commemorative plague which read:

“For your generous support for more than a decade and for your steadfast dedication and longstanding commitment to assisting the D.O.V.E. Fund pursue its humanitarian mission to bring the children of Vietnam a future filled with love, hope and opportunity.”

McKeen & Associates supports the fund’s Agent Orange projects. During the Vietnam conflict more than 50 years ago, Agent Orange, a powerful herbicide, was used to clear foliage. Agent Orange contained diozide, a deadly chemical which caused chromosomal damage and is still impacting residents today who suffer from birth defects, early onset cancer and other disabling ailments. Some of the projects the D.O.V.E. Fund has worked on through the years includes building homes and providing financial support for victims of Agent Orange and land mines, and their families.

McKeen & Associates, P.C. is a leader in representing individuals injured by the negligence of others particularly in or by hospitals and physicians. In addition, McKeen & Associates, P.C. has successfully represented clients injured in a variety of other circumstances. Based in Detroit, McKeen & Associates represents clients in both federal and state courts brought throughout Michigan and the United States. For more information, visit www.mckeenassociates.com.