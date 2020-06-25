McKeen & Associates Sues Harbor Oaks Hospital for Sexual Assault

The assaulted boy’s mental condition is now worse than when he entered the facility for help.

Detroit, Michigan based McKeen & Associates attorneys Brian McKeen and Steven Hurbis announced they have filed a case against Harbor Oaks Hospital in New Baltimore and the attending physician and administrator for negligence leading to the sexual assault of a minor patient by another patient.

The Macomb county parents admitted their 17-year-old son who was experiencing suicidal ideation and were assured he would be supervised and not roomed with a violent patient.

Instead, the boy was placed with another minor patient with a known violent past. That patient sexually assaulted him in their room. The assaulted boy’s mental condition is now worse than when he entered the facility for help.

“Unfortunately, this is the not the first such incident at this facility,” said Brian McKeen. “Harbor Oaks has a history of overcrowding; understaffing; and negligence of its patients. Those who seek help for their mental health, especially minors, are among our most vulnerable and deserve the utmost care and supervision. This boy’s parents entrusted their child would be safe and protected by those charged with their child’s care. Instead, this boy was left alone with a violent predator and now is suffering because of the negligence of the staff that was supposed to help him.”

