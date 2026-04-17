Minnesota Jury Convicts Teen in Machine Gun Case

A federal jury in Minnesota has found a young man guilty of having a weapon that the law treats as a machine gun after it was altered with an illegal device. The case centers on Amiir Mawlid Ali, a 19-year-old from Minneapolis, who was stopped by police during what began as a routine traffic check. What officers found during that stop led to serious federal charges and now a conviction that could carry a long prison term.

According to court records and testimony shared during the trial, officers pulled over the vehicle while Ali was on his way to attend a high school graduation. During the stop, law enforcement discovered a firearm that had been changed with a device often called a “switch.” This small attachment can turn a semi-automatic weapon, which fires one round per trigger pull, into a fully automatic weapon capable of firing many rounds in a very short time. Authorities said the gun also had an extended magazine loaded with more than 30 rounds of ammunition.

The situation quickly became more tense when Ali attempted to run from the scene. Officers were able to catch him before he could escape. The weapon was taken as evidence, and the case moved forward in federal court due to the nature of the firearm and the modification involved. During the trial, a firearms expert testified about the power of the altered weapon. Test results showed that it was able to fire 15 bullets in just two seconds, a rate that highlights how dangerous such devices can be when used in public settings.

Federal officials spoke about the risks tied to these kinds of weapon modifications. They described conversion devices as illegal tools that can turn a legal firearm into one that is far more dangerous and not allowed under federal law. These devices have been a growing concern for law enforcement across the country, as they are often small, easy to attach, and can greatly increase the harm a weapon can cause in a short amount of time.

The jury found Ali guilty on one count of possessing a machine gun under federal law. While the firearm may have started as a semi-automatic weapon, the addition of the conversion device changed how it is treated legally. Under federal rules, any gun that can fire multiple rounds with a single pull of the trigger is considered a machine gun, regardless of how it was originally made.

Ali now faces a possible sentence of up to 10 years in prison. The final decision on how much time he may serve will be made by a federal judge at a later date. That judge will review federal sentencing rules along with details of the case before deciding on the penalty. At this time, no sentencing date has been announced.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with prosecutors from both the Justice Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota handling the trial. Officials involved in the case pointed to the verdict as a clear message that illegal weapon modifications will be taken seriously and prosecuted in federal court.

This case also reflects a broader effort by law enforcement agencies to address the spread of illegal firearm devices. In recent years, there has been a rise in cases involving conversion devices, which are sometimes sold online or shared through underground markets. Their small size and simple design can make them difficult to track, but their impact can be severe.

As the legal process moves toward sentencing, the case serves as an example of how a routine traffic stop can uncover a much larger issue. It also shows how federal law treats modified firearms and the serious consequences that can follow when those laws are broken. Authorities continue to warn that even small changes to a weapon can lead to major legal trouble, especially when those changes increase the risk to public safety.

Sources:

Jury Convicts Minnesota Man of Illegally Possessing Machine Gun

Graduation shootings: 2 men federally charged for machinegun possession