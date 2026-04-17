Domestic, Foreign Suspects Charged in Tax Fraud Scheme

Two men charged in massive IRS identity theft fraud case.

Federal prosecutors have charged two suspects in a wide-ranging tax fraud case that authorities say tried to take more than $100 million from the Internal Revenue Service by using stolen identities. The charges were announced after court documents were unsealed in Georgia and Texas, laying out a detailed plan that investigators say lasted for several years and involved hundreds of false tax filings.

The case names Akinade Adedeji Raheem, 43, of Atlanta, and Abayomi Quadri Eletu, 42, as suspects, described as having ties to both the United Kingdom and Nigeria. According to the indictment, the two men worked with others to file fraudulent tax returns using personal information taken from both taxpayers and tax professionals. Officials claim that more than 300 false returns were submitted, each requesting refunds that added up to over $100 million.

Investigators say the group gathered sensitive personal details such as names, addresses, and Social Security numbers by setting up online accounts with the IRS and requesting access to private taxpayer data. With that information in hand, the group allegedly made changes to taxpayer accounts so that official mail from the IRS would be sent to addresses under their control instead of to the actual taxpayers. In some cases, change-of-address forms were also filed with the U.S. Postal Service so that mail would be redirected without the victims knowing.

Once control of the accounts was secured, the suspects are accused of filing electronic tax returns that claimed refunds they were not entitled to receive. The filings often included directions for the IRS to divide the refunds across multiple prepaid debit cards. Before releasing some refunds, the IRS sent letters to confirm the identity of the taxpayer. Authorities say members of the group responded to those letters while pretending to be the real individuals, giving false confirmation so the money would be sent out.

Prosecutors allege that Eletu played a leading role in directing others, including Raheem, to obtain prepaid debit cards where the refunds could be deposited. After the money was loaded onto the cards, some of it was moved in ways meant to avoid drawing attention. Court records state that the group bought money orders from post offices and local stores in smaller amounts to stay under reporting limits. Those money orders were then used to purchase items such as used cars from auction websites, some of which were shipped overseas, along with clothing and other goods.

Eletu was arrested in the United Kingdom at the request of U.S. authorities, showing the international reach of the investigation. The case involved cooperation between several agencies, including IRS Criminal Investigation and the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration. Officials also credited assistance from international partners for helping move the case forward.

Both men now face serious federal charges. Each has been charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. In addition, Eletu faces multiple counts of mail fraud, wire fraud, access device fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Raheem also faces several counts tied to access device fraud and identity theft. If convicted, the penalties could include decades in prison, depending on how the court rules on each charge.

Federal officials emphasized that an indictment is not a conviction. The charges are formal accusations, and both suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty in court. A trial or further legal proceedings will determine the outcome of the case.

The allegations highlight ongoing concerns about identity theft and tax fraud, especially schemes that use stolen personal data to file false returns. Authorities continue to warn that such crimes can affect large numbers of people and result in major financial losses. This case, with its high dollar amount and international links, reflects how far-reaching these operations can be, and the level of coordination involved.

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Nigerian and Georgia Men Charged in Stolen Identity Tax Refund Fraud Scheme that Sought Over $100M from the IRS

Atlanta man charged in $100M IRS stolen identity fraud