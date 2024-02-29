Moms for America Responds to Swamp Secretary Vilsack with EATS Act Opposition That Could Sink the Farm Bill

“Ensuring that the Chinese and other multinational conglomerates aren’t allowed to further consolidate food production in the U.S. is a critical component of our legislative agenda,” ~ Kimberly Fletcher, President of Moms for America

BRANSON, MO – Moms for America President Kimberly Fletcher responded to testimony before Congress last week given by Joe Biden’s Secretary of Agriculture, Tom Vilsack, a former Governor of Iowa who has long-been a promotor of industrial agriculture consolidation by the likes of companies like the Chinese-owned Smithfield, and Brazil-based Cargill, with a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson and Leaders Hakeem Jefferies, D-NY, Chuck Schumer, D-NY, and Mitch McConnell, R-KY.

Vilsack’s testimony before the House Agriculture Committee and Chairman Glenn Thompson, R-PA, has created a new wave and groundswell of opposition to the terrible EATS Act, H.R. 4417/S.2019, introduced by Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-IA, and Sen. Roger Marshall, R-KS, and S.3382, the so-called Protecting Interstate Commerce for Livestock Producers Act (PICLPA) led by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-MO, that would put American family farmers second in line behind the likes of Smithfield and other members of the 4-Big-Packer-Monopoly that currently controls the U.S. food supply.

The EATS Act and other similar policy assaults on states’ rights has seen vast opposition from conservatives at FreedomWorks, farmers and ranchers at the American Grassfed Association, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, and Reps. Lance Gooden, R-TX, Anna Paulina Luna, R-FL, Alex Mooney, R-WV, Carol Miller, R-WV, and Buddy Carter, R-GA, to name a few.

“If the Farm Bill includes the EATS Act or any language that nullifies state and local agriculture laws that keep American family farmers in business, we will have no choice but to actively oppose the passage and enactment of the legislation and we will engage our grassroots army to help defeat it,” said Kimberly Fletcher, President of Moms for America. “Ensuring that the Chinese and other multinational conglomerates aren’t allowed to further consolidate food production in the U.S. is a critical component of our legislative agenda, and this federal power grab by the swamp must be defeated at all costs.”

Recognizing that EATS, PICLPA, and other legislation like it is designed to nullify California’s Prop 12 that was enacted in 2018 and fully implemented in January, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said “The bill’s language is dangerously vague and could have the effect of taking authority over agriculture away from Texas — and federalize and centralize that authority in Washington, D.C. I don’t need to tell you why that’s a bad idea. The EATS Act would almost certainly trigger years of litigation, and could cost our hard working farmers and taxpayers alike millions of dollars they will never see again,” in an opinion piece published by The Hill on Friday.

In addition, farmers and ranchers against EATS and the nullification of Prop 12 at the Organization for Competitive Markets and Competitive Markets Action, held a recent fly-in to Washington, D.C. where they conducted nearly 90 in-person meetings against EATS and presented Awards to Reps. Nancy Mace, R-SC, Thomas Massie, R-KY, Andrew Garbarino, R-NY, Alex Mooney, R-WV, and others. Moms for America is in the process of planning a similar event in our Nation’s Capital in the coming months and ramping up their long-term efforts on Capitol Hill as well.

In a 5 to 4 decision last May, the Supreme Court of the United States upheld Prop 12 that EATS and other bills like it seek to nullify with Justices Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas, and Amy Coney Barrett voted in alignment with the views of Moms for America and countless conservatives across the country while Secretary Vilsack and the Biden Dept. of Justice submitted briefs to the contrary and sided with the Chinese interests and the Chinese Communist Party that financed the purchase of Smithfield in 2013.

