Montgomery County Man Sentenced to 90 Years in Federal Prison After Sexually Abusing Children He Drugged with Meth

The sexual abuse of these children took place in Tennessee in the early 2000’s. Investigators learned that the defendant gave these two victims methamphetamine.

INDIANAPOLIS – Stan Eugene Hayes Jr., 40, of Montgomery County, has been sentenced to 90 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to ten counts of sexual exploitation and attempted sexual exploitation of a child.

According to court documents and evidence introduced during the sentencing hearing, on October 13, 2022, Stan Hayes was on probation for a prior felony offense when Montgomery County Probation Officers, assisted by members of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a probation search of his home. Officers found methamphetamine and printed sexual images of children in plain sight. Investigators later discovered that the defendant hid cameras in bathrooms and bedrooms in two different residences belonging to his friends.

Investigators searching his electronic devices recovered hundreds of explicit images and videos of six identified children using the toilet and bathing, created with hidden cameras. Law enforcement officers also recovered over 1,600 files created by the defendant depicting two other children being caused to engage in sexually explicit conduct, including with the defendant. The sexual abuse of these children took place in Tennessee in the early 2000’s. Investigators learned that the defendant gave these two victims methamphetamine.

Investigators also found captions that the defendant added to many of the abuse images describing in detail the sexual abuse that he inflicted on the children, where he also stated that he gave the children methamphetamine to cause them to “submit” to him and “break their will to put up any more fight.” As a result, one of the children ultimately became addicted to methamphetamine. Investigators recovered electronic evidence that the defendant had been keeping tabs on his Tennessee victims via Facebook, over a decade after he sexually abused them.

Investigators located approximately 350,000 images and videos of other child sexual abuse material that Hayes downloaded and traded online. Law enforcement officers also located a variety of other items relating to child sexual abuse, including: a collection of his victims’ underwear, a digital picture frame displaying child sexual abuse material, and a child-sized sex doll.

“No child should ever suffer the nightmares this man inflicted on so many,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “No prison sentence can undo the trauma these victims suffered, but I hope that the victims can take another step towards healing and closure knowing that the monster who hurt them so deeply will never hurt another child ever again.”

“There are no words that will help erase the memory of the horrific abuse these children suffered at the hands of this predator, but I hope this sentence gives them some solace in knowing the FBI and our law enforcement partners worked tirelessly to hold him accountable and ensure he will never again be free to inflict these horrible crimes on any other child,” said Herbert J. Stapleton, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Indianapolis Field Office.

The FBI investigated this case, with assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Court Judge James P. Hanlon. Judge Hanlon also ordered that Hayes be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for life following any release from federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys MaryAnn T. Mindrum and Kyle M. Sawa as well as former Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristina M. Korobov, who prosecuted this case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

If you are a victim of child sexual exploitation, please contact your local police department. Resources for victims of child exploitation can be found on our website at https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdin/project-safe-childhood.