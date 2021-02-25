Multi-State Recall Issued for Certain El Abuelito Soft Cheeses Over Listeria Concerns

El Abuelito Cheese, Inc. is recalling certain packages of soft cheeses over concerns they may be contaminated with listeria.

El Abuelito Cheese, Inc. issued a recall for 17 different types of fresh and soft cheese products shortly after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported “at least seven cases of listeria infection in Connecticut, Maryland, New York, and Virginia.” The infections might be linked to queso fresco cheese products from El Abuelito. In all seven cases, the people were hospitalized, according to the FDA. Fortunately, no one has died.

According to the notice, the recall covers all the brand’s “queso fresco products with sell-by dates through 03/28/21, and spans seven states.” The products were sold in supermarkets and retail stores through February 16 under “three different brands in various states: the El Abuelito Cheese brand in Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York; the Rio Grande Food Products brand in Virginia, North Carolina, and Maryland; and the Rio Lindo brand in North Carolina and Maryland,” according to the notice. A full list of the affected cheese products and their labels can be found here.

For now, El Abuelito is halting the production and distribution of the affected products while the CDC, FDA, and local health officials investigate the matter.

Listeria isn’t something to mess around with. It’s a bacteria that often cause serious food-borne illnesses. Fortunately, most cases are not severe. However, people with compromised immune systems, the elderly, young, and pregnant women should be extra careful because the bacteria could be more harmful to them.

Sources:

Outbreak Investigation of Listeria monocytogenes – Hispanic-style Fresh and Soft Cheeses

There’s a Soft Cheese Recall for 17 Products Due to Possible Listeria Contamination